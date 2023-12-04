UX/UI Designer 0618

UX/UI Designer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Strong understanding of UX/UI methodologies, User-centred design, best practices and processes.
· Experience in conducting user research through user interviews, usability testing, surveys etc.
· Ability to analyse research to define user problems, needs and insights that inform design decisions.
· Skilled at creating user journeys, wireframes, task flows and understanding information architecture.
· Be able to visualise concepts and interactions, by creating and iterating on UI and prototypes from insights and feedback.
· Experience working with design tools such as Figma (preferably), Sketch or InVision.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Experience working in an Agile Working Model.
· Confluence / Jira.
· Basic HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
· Effective at presenting and articulating design decisions.
· Advocate for the needs of the users and help create a shared understanding of UX principles amongst colleagues.
· Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed cross functional team.
· Strong ability to understand and interpret business requirements, to design solutions that meet business needs.
· Close collaboration with developers to ensure feasibility of designs and ability to adapt when technical constraints arise.
· Support colleagues to ensure concepts move from proposal to successful implementation.
· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
· Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e. language barriers may exist.
