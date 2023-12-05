Data Engineer

Experienced Data Engineer required for an international software development company who creates, implements and maintains leading technology within online classifieds platforms in the marketplaces industry.

Fully remote working role. Candidates must be located in South Africa and either a SA citizen or permanent resident.

Required:

BSc degree in Computer Science/information systems/Engineering or related technical field or equivalent work experience

3+ years related work experience

Minimum of 2 years experience building and optimizing ‘big data’ data pipelines, architectures and maintaining data sets.

Python + SQL (PostgreSQL, MS SQL) – Cloud services: AWS

Proficiency in version control, CI/CD and Github

Understanding/experience in Glue and PySpark

What will you do?

Suggest efficiencies and execute on implementation of internal process improvements in automating manual processes, optimising data delivery, scabilibility of technology

Implement enhancements and new features across data systems

Improve streamline processes within data systems with support from Senior Data Engineer

Test CI/CD process for optimal data pipelines

Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non functional business requirements

Highly efficient in ETL processes

Develop and conduct unit tests on data pipelines as well as ensuring data consistency

Develop and maintain automated monitoring solutions

Support reporting and analytics infrastructure

Maintain data quality and data governance as well as upkeep of overall maintenance of data infrastructure systems i.e. AWS/database security

Maintain data warehouse and data lake metadata, data catalogue, and user documentation for internal business users

Ensure best practice is implemented and maintained on our database in terms of collations, database engines, indices etc.

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

PySpark

AWS

Airflow

Docker

Terraform

Data engineering

data pipelines

data lakes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

