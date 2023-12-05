Industrial Control Systems Engineer

DUR001988 – CONTROL SYSTEMS SPECIALIST VACANCY -ZULULAND

Purpose of the Job:

Our client is seeking a highly skilled Industrial Control Systems Engineer to join their team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the reliability and efficiency of the DCS control system, integrate digitalization into automation processes, resolve technical issues, drive optimal operational performance, and contributing to the overall advancement of industrial automation and digital transformation initiatives.

Required Qualifications

S4/N6 or equivalent qualification in Control Systems.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

At least 3-5 years of previous experience as a technician within the Sugar industry (preferred).

Demonstrated expertise in the oversight and upkeep of Yokogawa DCS Systems.

Proficient in the programming and configuration of Yokogawa DCS components.

Thorough comprehension of industrial automation with a commitment to continuous enhancement.

Capacity to analyse intricate systems and implement viable solutions.

Acquaintance with emerging technologies associated with the digital transformation in the industrial sector.

Proficiency in effectively managing and prioritizing tasks, ensuring punctual project completion.

Adherence to safety protocols and compliance with industry regulations.

Behavioural Competencies:

Good communication skills – verbal & written.

Organization and time management skills.

Problem-solving skills.

Proactive and self-starter.

High attention to detail.

Skilled at multitasking.

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

