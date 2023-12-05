Junior Cloud Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

key Responsibilities: bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field. Master’s degree or relevant certifications (e.g., CCDE, TOGAF) is a plus.

Extensive experience in network architecture, design, and implementation in large enterprise environments.

In-depth knowledge of networking protocols, technologies, and security principles.

Proven expertise in designing and implementing complex, scalable, and secure network solutions.

Strong understanding of cloud networking and hybrid cloud architectures.

Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

If you are a visionary network architect with a track record of designing and implementing sophisticated network solutions, and you thrive in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment, we invite you to apply for this Senior Network Architect position. Join us in shaping the future of our network infrastructure and contributing to the success of our organization.

Desired Skills:

CCDE

TOGAF

Network Solutions

security principles

cloud networking

hybrid cloud architectures

sophisticated network solutions

Senior Network Architect

Azure

Google Cloud

Python

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

