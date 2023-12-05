Junior Cloud Engineer

key Responsibilities: bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field. Master’s degree or relevant certifications (e.g., CCDE, TOGAF) is a plus.
2.
Extensive experience in network architecture, design, and implementation in large enterprise environments.
3.
In-depth knowledge of networking protocols, technologies, and security principles.
4.
Proven expertise in designing and implementing complex, scalable, and secure network solutions.
5.
Strong understanding of cloud networking and hybrid cloud architectures.
6.
Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
7.
If you are a visionary network architect with a track record of designing and implementing sophisticated network solutions, and you thrive in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment, we invite you to apply for this Senior Network Architect position. Join us in shaping the future of our network infrastructure and contributing to the success of our organization.
Desired Skills:
- CCDE
- TOGAF
- Network Solutions
- security principles
- cloud networking
- hybrid cloud architectures
- sophisticated network solutions
- Senior Network Architect
- Azure
- Google Cloud
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree