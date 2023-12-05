Junior IT Engineer (Servers & Networks)

We are looking for a motivated and technically savvy individual to join our team as a Junior IT Engineer, specializing in Servers Networks. This role is ideal for someone passionate about IT infrastructure and eager to grow their skills in server and network management.

What you’ll do:

Assist users with day-to-day IT challenges.

Setup and installation of IT equipment.

Monitor and assist with IT security.

Monitor network and IT infrastructure.

General support of Unifrutti Staff.

Assist Senior Engineers with day-to-day operations.

Manage ad-hoc IT projects.

Your Expertise:

Minimum 3 to 5 years experience in generalist IT practice.

Exposure to IT Service Support, Computer Networks, Microsoft Server

Infrastructure, and End User and Devices Support in a SMME business environment.

General understanding of agricultural production and supply chain (advantageous).

Extensive understanding of the portfolio of information technology.

Relevant computer packages and system(s) currently in use by the company.

General understanding of supporting systems in a multi-site environment.

IT security best practices.

IT industry trends.

Reports to the Senior Engineer (Servers and Networks) with a dotted reporting line to the Senior Engineer (Software and Systems).

General hours of work will be office-related, but post office hours may from time to time be applicable (Standby).

Business travel may be occasionally expected.

Peromnes 9/8 / Paterson C3/ C4.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12 (Umalusi national senior certificate)

A+ | N+ (Minimum requirement)

Microsoft MCSE or equivalent (will be advantageous)

Personal Attributes:

Achievement/Results driven

Flexibility

Initiative

Responsible

Integrity

Stress tolerance (resilience)

Verbal and written communication

Conflict management

Team leadership/ People management

Attention to detail

Problem-solving

Quality service/work management

Planning and Organising

Analytical and critical thinker

Information Seeking

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Somerset West

Somerset West Permanent position.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

