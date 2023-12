Network Engineer (x 2)

We are recruiting for the services of 5 Network Engineers with at least a CCNA qualification.

This is a 12 months contract located in Capetown, Stellenbosh.

The key function of this role is to keep branches up and running to receive, manage and resolve Customer queries which are already logged with the Support Desk.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

