Network Monitor Agents – Western Cape Stellenbosch

This is a perfect opportunity for an Information Technology graduate since training will be provided.
Key Responsibility Areas:
- Maintains and expands customer relationships through:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Understanding how to deliver quality service while adhering to service level agreements (SLAs) in a fast-paced environment.
- Follows and implements service delivery processes and procedures.
- Stay informed of customer support processes.
- Updates process and procedure documentation as needed.
- Managing, maintaining, and ensuring the accuracy of the Monitoring Systems.
- Generate reports that track service availability and performance of all managed and monitored systems and services.
- Logging of all service outages or interruptions.
- Follow up on the status of any logged and escalated outages.
- Keep customers and management informed on status updates on issues, complaints, and escalations, and document these actions on tickets.
- To develop a good all-round understanding of systems and networks.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 is required.
- A relevant tertiary diploma or degree will be beneficial (IT).
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Network
- Monitor
- IT Graduate
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Network Monitor Agent in Cape Town.