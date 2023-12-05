Network Monitor Agents – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Dec 5, 2023

This is a perfect opportunity for an Information Technology graduate since training will be provided.

Key Responsibility Areas:

  • Maintains and expands customer relationships through:
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Understanding how to deliver quality service while adhering to service level agreements (SLAs) in a fast-paced environment.
  • Follows and implements service delivery processes and procedures.
  • Stay informed of customer support processes.
  • Updates process and procedure documentation as needed.
  • Managing, maintaining, and ensuring the accuracy of the Monitoring Systems.
  • Generate reports that track service availability and performance of all managed and monitored systems and services.
  • Logging of all service outages or interruptions.
  • Follow up on the status of any logged and escalated outages.
  • Keep customers and management informed on status updates on issues, complaints, and escalations, and document these actions on tickets.
  • To develop a good all-round understanding of systems and networks.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 is required.
  • A relevant tertiary diploma or degree will be beneficial (IT).

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Network
  • Monitor
  • IT Graduate

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Network Monitor Agent in Cape Town.

