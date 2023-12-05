Network Monitor Agents

This is a perfect opportunity for an Information Technology graduate since training will be provided.

Key Responsibility Areas:

Maintains and expands customer relationships through:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Understanding how to deliver quality service while adhering to service level agreements (SLAs) in a fast-paced environment.

Follows and implements service delivery processes and procedures.

Stay informed of customer support processes.

Updates process and procedure documentation as needed.

Managing, maintaining, and ensuring the accuracy of the Monitoring Systems.

Generate reports that track service availability and performance of all managed and monitored systems and services.

Logging of all service outages or interruptions.

Follow up on the status of any logged and escalated outages.

Keep customers and management informed on status updates on issues, complaints, and escalations, and document these actions on tickets.

To develop a good all-round understanding of systems and networks.

Requirements:

Grade 12 is required.

A relevant tertiary diploma or degree will be beneficial (IT).

Desired Skills:

IT

Network

Monitor

IT Graduate

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Network Monitor Agent in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position