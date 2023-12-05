Project Manager Business Analysis

Role

Project Manager multiskilled in Business Analysis

As the Project Managers primary task is to Manage the Project, the Risk, and the Issues to ensure the project runs smoothly on time and on budget.

As the Project Manager plans, organises, directs, controls and coordinates special programmes or projects within Direct Transact for new and existing clients.

As Business Analysts, the primary task is to analyse business Requirements, identify gaps, provide workable solutions and workarounds, and documenting and communicating those requirements and solutions in a fashion that satisfies both the client and Direct Transact.

The business analyst’s needs to have sufficient business insight and experience to be able to clearly communicate solutions to stakeholders, facilitators and partners.

Must have the ability to improve business processes and systems.

Furthermore, the Business Analyst supports the communication and delivery of those requirements with the relevant internal and external stakeholders, throughout the entire project life cycle, resolving queries, changes, bugs and facilitate the Go-live and Initial Support process.

Knowledge & Skills

Project Manager:

Excellent leadership and interpersonal management skills.

Able to remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude.

Problem solver.

Ability to self-organise.

Pro-active and service driven.

Administratively strong with good attention to detail.

Confident and persuasive negotiator.

Excellent communicator capable of leading and controlling meetings.

Strategic thinking and planning abilities.

Understanding of Waterfall and Agile methodologies.

A proven, successful project management track record in the financial sector.

Business Analyst:

Understanding of systems engineering concepts.

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analyses.

Business case development.

Ability to improve business processes.

Strong Business and Systems Design and analysis.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to utilise Visio in order to deliver flow diagrams, mappings etc.;

Intermediate experience of MS Word and Excel.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to multitask.

Business Acumen / Business development / Business Strategy.

Strong negotiator.

Self-driven and self-reliant.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, including technical writing.

What the job will entail day to day – Main Accountabilities:

Project Manager:

Taking ownership to Manage, Monitor and Control projects to achieve delivery of project objectives within time, cost, quality and scope constraints.

Create the project plan and project charter.

Develop project schedules. Manage timelines and target dates in relevant Direct Transact Project Management tools.

Track progress and review project tasks to ensure project deadlines are met.

Identify, analyse, communicate and manage project risks, issues and dependencies. Develop contingency plans to minimise or prevent any negative impact to the project.

Proactively communicate overall project status to management and stakeholders.

Implement project controls (e.g. standing meetings, reporting, project documentation, signoffs);

Implement change controls to track and report changes to the project.

Define & maintain all implementation processes, manage implementation lifecycle; coordinate documentation when needed.

Arrange and coordinate client training to align with clients’ goals.

Familiarising themselves with and adhering to the policies and procedures applicable to their area of responsibility.

Continuously improve project process where opportunities arise.

Coordinating creation of project proposals.

Business Analyst:

Assisting with business cases.

Eliciting, analysing, organizing and simplifying business requirements in a business requirement document.

Recommend solutions to achieve the business goals required.

Identify gaps between the requirement and the existing system.

Manage requirement traceability and provide a closure of scope delivery.

Write functional and/or technical specifications to be used by the developers and Quality Assurance Testers to develop and test the system.

Write Knowledge Builder documents (high level training manuals) to be used by the customer once functionality has been released, which will assist the customer in testing the system and understanding Enterprise processes.

From time to time the Business Analyst would be required to assist with customer presentations/demo for pre-sales.

From time to time the Business Analyst would be required to assist with RFI or RFP document gathering.

Interact with all stakeholders before, during and after project to assure that requirements are correctly understood and implemented.

Planning and monitoring queries from internal and external stakeholders.

As a Business Analyst, it could be expected, depending on the discretion of Direct Transact, that the Business Analyst would be required to carry out roles of a Project Manager (as defined within the Project Manager Job Role specification);

The Business Analyst will be involved to conduct kick off workshops with internal and external stakeholders as well as scoping workshops.

Other

Responsible for his/her own work planning against objectives set in agreement with the Head Portfolio and Programme Management.

Ensure effective internal communications both within the various change teams and across the organisation.

Desired Skills:

Industrial Engineering

6 Sigma

Business Processes

Project Manager

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life

