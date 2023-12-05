Risk and Systems Manager (Road Freight Operations) – Western Cape Cape Town

A leading player in the road freight industry, is currently seeking a dynamic and qualified individual to fill the pivotal role of Risk and Systems Manager, and the successful candidate will be instrumental in fortifying their operational resilience. This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and sustainability.
If you meet these criteria and are ready to take on a challenging and rewarding position, please kindly email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or apply here.
Key Responsibilities:
As the Risk and Systems Manager, you will spearhead the identification and assessment of potential risks associated with their operational activities. Your expertise will be a driving force in mitigating operational risks, enhancing overall efficiency, and fostering a culture of safety and compliance within the organization. You will play a critical role in shaping comprehensive risk management strategies and providing insightful recommendations to minimize potential disruptions.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement effective risk management policies, procedures, and guidelines for the company’s road transport operations.
• Conduct thorough risk assessments and analyse potential hazards, vulnerabilities, and financial exposures related to transportation activities.
• Collaborate with various teams to identify and prioritize risk mitigation strategies and monitor the effectiveness of implemented measures.
• Ensure compliance with all relevant legal, regulatory, and industry standards, including health and safety regulations and transportation laws.
• Monitor insurance coverage, claims, and other risk transfer mechanisms to optimize risk retention and protection.
• Prepare detailed risk reports and present findings to senior management, offering actionable recommendations.
• Stay updated with industry trends, best practices, and emerging risks to proactively address potential challenges.
• Responsible for optimizing the Company’s information systems. Knowledge of the Winfreight system will count in your favour.
Requirements:
• Bachelor’s Degree in Risk Management, Business Administration, Logistics, Insurance or a related field.
• Proven experience as a Risk Manager or in a similar risk-related role within the transportation, logistics, or supply chain industry.
• Strong understanding of risk assessment methodologies and risk management frameworks.
• Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations, and compliance standards in the South African transportation industry.
• Knowledge of GIT and contingent insurance.
• Excellent analytical skills and the ability to make data-driven decisions.
• Effective communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate with internal stakeholders and external partners.
• Demonstrated leadership qualities and the ability to drive change and instill a safety-oriented culture.
• Relevant certifications in risk management or transportation safety will be an advantage.
Work Experience required:
• At least 5years in a Transport environment.
• Understanding/experience of road transport.
• Adaptable to deal with all sorts of transport personalities on a formal and informal scale.
• Good planning and organisational skills.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Ability to work in a team.
• Analytical ability.
Desired Skills:
- Market Risk
- Operational Risk
- Risk Analysis
- Risk Assessments
- Risk Management
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund Contribution