Risk and Systems Manager (Road Freight Operations) – Western Cape Cape Town

A leading player in the road freight industry, is currently seeking a dynamic and qualified individual to fill the pivotal role of Risk and Systems Manager, and the successful candidate will be instrumental in fortifying their operational resilience. This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and sustainability.

If you meet these criteria and are ready to take on a challenging and rewarding position, please kindly email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or apply here.

Key Responsibilities:

As the Risk and Systems Manager, you will spearhead the identification and assessment of potential risks associated with their operational activities. Your expertise will be a driving force in mitigating operational risks, enhancing overall efficiency, and fostering a culture of safety and compliance within the organization. You will play a critical role in shaping comprehensive risk management strategies and providing insightful recommendations to minimize potential disruptions.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop and implement effective risk management policies, procedures, and guidelines for the company’s road transport operations.

• Conduct thorough risk assessments and analyse potential hazards, vulnerabilities, and financial exposures related to transportation activities.

• Collaborate with various teams to identify and prioritize risk mitigation strategies and monitor the effectiveness of implemented measures.

• Ensure compliance with all relevant legal, regulatory, and industry standards, including health and safety regulations and transportation laws.

• Monitor insurance coverage, claims, and other risk transfer mechanisms to optimize risk retention and protection.

• Prepare detailed risk reports and present findings to senior management, offering actionable recommendations.

• Stay updated with industry trends, best practices, and emerging risks to proactively address potential challenges.

• Responsible for optimizing the Company’s information systems. Knowledge of the Winfreight system will count in your favour.

Requirements:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Risk Management, Business Administration, Logistics, Insurance or a related field.

• Proven experience as a Risk Manager or in a similar risk-related role within the transportation, logistics, or supply chain industry.

• Strong understanding of risk assessment methodologies and risk management frameworks.

• Knowledge of relevant legislation, regulations, and compliance standards in the South African transportation industry.

• Knowledge of GIT and contingent insurance.

• Excellent analytical skills and the ability to make data-driven decisions.

• Effective communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate with internal stakeholders and external partners.

• Demonstrated leadership qualities and the ability to drive change and instill a safety-oriented culture.

• Relevant certifications in risk management or transportation safety will be an advantage.

Work Experience required:

• At least 5years in a Transport environment.

• Understanding/experience of road transport.

• Adaptable to deal with all sorts of transport personalities on a formal and informal scale.

• Good planning and organisational skills.

• Excellent communication skills.

• Ability to work in a team.

• Analytical ability.

Desired Skills:

Market Risk

Operational Risk

Risk Analysis

Risk Assessments

Risk Management

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position