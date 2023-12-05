Security Specialist

key Responsibilities:

1.

Security Implementation:

Implement and manage security solutions to protect the organization’s information assets, including firewalls, antivirus software, intrusion detection systems, and encryption protocols.

Vulnerability Management:

Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing to identify and address potential security risks.

Collaborate with IT teams to remediate vulnerabilities and enhance the overall security posture.

Incident Response:

Lead or contribute to incident response activities, including the detection, analysis, and resolution of security incidents.

Develop and maintain incident response plans and procedures.

Security Awareness Training: