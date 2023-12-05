Security Specialist

key Responsibilities:
1.
Security Implementation:
-
Implement and manage security solutions to protect the organization’s information assets, including firewalls, antivirus software, intrusion detection systems, and encryption protocols.
-
Vulnerability Management:
-
Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing to identify and address potential security risks.
-
Collaborate with IT teams to remediate vulnerabilities and enhance the overall security posture.
-
Incident Response:
-
Lead or contribute to incident response activities, including the detection, analysis, and resolution of security incidents.
-
Develop and maintain incident response plans and procedures.
-
Security Awareness Training:
-
Develop and deliver security awareness training programs for employees to promote a culture of security consciousness.
Desired Skills:
- firewalls
- antivirus software
- intrusion detection systems
- address potential security risks
- resolution of security incidents
- SIEM
- CISSP
- CompTIA Security+
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree