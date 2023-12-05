Security Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 5, 2023

key Responsibilities:
1.
Security Implementation:

  • Implement and manage security solutions to protect the organization’s information assets, including firewalls, antivirus software, intrusion detection systems, and encryption protocols.

  • Vulnerability Management:

  • Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing to identify and address potential security risks.

  • Collaborate with IT teams to remediate vulnerabilities and enhance the overall security posture.

  • Incident Response:

  • Lead or contribute to incident response activities, including the detection, analysis, and resolution of security incidents.

  • Develop and maintain incident response plans and procedures.

  • Security Awareness Training:

  • Develop and deliver security awareness training programs for employees to promote a culture of security consciousness.

Desired Skills:

  • firewalls
  • antivirus software
  • intrusion detection systems
  • address potential security risks
  • resolution of security incidents
  • SIEM
  • CISSP
  • CompTIA Security+

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

