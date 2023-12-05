Senior Cloud Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Cloud Architecture and Design:

Lead the design and implementation of robust and scalable cloud architectures.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into cloud solutions.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC):

Implement and advocate for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) principles using tools like Terraform, CloudFormation, or Ansible.

Automate deployment, configuration, and management processes to ensure consistency and efficiency.

Cloud Platform Expertise:

Possess in-depth knowledge and experience with one or more major cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Stay current with cloud platform updates, features, and best practices.

Security and Compliance:

Design and implement security measures to protect cloud environments.

Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Optimization and Cost Management:

Conduct performance tuning and optimization of cloud infrastructure.

Implement strategies for cost-effective cloud resource utilization and management.

Automation and Scripting:

Develop and maintain automation scripts for provisioning, configuration, and orchestration of cloud resources.

Drive the adoption of DevOps practices for continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD).

Troubleshooting and Support:

Provide expertise in troubleshooting and resolving complex issues related to cloud infrastructure.

Collaborate with support teams to ensure the availability and reliability of cloud-based services.

Documentation and Knowledge Sharing:

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation of cloud architectures, configurations, and processes.

Mentor and share knowledge with junior team members.