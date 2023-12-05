Senior Cloud Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- key Responsibilities:
Cloud Architecture and Design:
- Lead the design and implementation of robust and scalable cloud architectures.
-
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into cloud solutions.
-
Infrastructure as Code (IaC):
-
Implement and advocate for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) principles using tools like Terraform, CloudFormation, or Ansible.
-
Automate deployment, configuration, and management processes to ensure consistency and efficiency.
-
Cloud Platform Expertise:
-
Possess in-depth knowledge and experience with one or more major cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
-
Stay current with cloud platform updates, features, and best practices.
-
Security and Compliance:
-
Design and implement security measures to protect cloud environments.
-
Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
-
Optimization and Cost Management:
-
Conduct performance tuning and optimization of cloud infrastructure.
-
Implement strategies for cost-effective cloud resource utilization and management.
-
Automation and Scripting:
-
Develop and maintain automation scripts for provisioning, configuration, and orchestration of cloud resources.
-
Drive the adoption of DevOps practices for continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD).
-
Troubleshooting and Support:
-
Provide expertise in troubleshooting and resolving complex issues related to cloud infrastructure.
-
Collaborate with support teams to ensure the availability and reliability of cloud-based services.
-
Documentation and Knowledge Sharing:
-
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation of cloud architectures, configurations, and processes.
- Mentor and share knowledge with junior team members.
Desired Skills:
- cloud architectures
- cloud solutions
- IaC
- Terraform
- CloudFormation
- Ansible
- AWS
- Azure
- Google Cloud
- protect cloud
- CI/CD
- cloud infrastructure
- AWS Certified Security Specialty
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree