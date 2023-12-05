Senior Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

3 x Project Managers required for our financial-services team. Insurance experience highly advantageous

Must be Cape Town based (hybrid model)

1. Senior PM in the Payments and Collections space – must have in-depth experience with money-in-money-out, debicheck, stop orders, etc. Must have deep understanding of highly complex finance projects. The project is anticipated to run from 2024 to 2027. Mature, adaptable, patient personality.

2. PM in Tax Management space. Migrating tax management to new mainframe. Project anticipated to last 2 years.

3. PM in Unit Trading.

Mid-January starts are preferable.

