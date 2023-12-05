Senior Support Technician at Application Technology – Gauteng Norwood

The position requires strong IT skills over a broad area with a proven ability to learn.

It is office based (Norwood) and traveling to clients are required, as well as occasional overtime.

Responsibilities:

Desktop and Server Support (Primarily Microsoft)

Networking

Firewalls

Office 365

Azure

Backups

VoIP

Scripting

Reactive Support as well as Pro-Active Support

Implement projects for Clients

Develop and implement IT Policies and Procedures

Manage Support Technicians

Oversee helpdesk including ticket allocation and follow up

Qualification Requirements

Matric

Further qualifications will be an advantage (MCSE, CCNA, Diploma, etc)

Minimum 5 Years Experience

Valid Driver’s Licence and Own Reliable Vehicle

Desired Skills:

Firewalls

Windows Server

Network Admin

Azure

Backup

VOIP

About The Employer:

We are a Managed Service Provider looking to fill the role of Senior Support Technician.

The ideal candidate must have an attitude of discovery in IT.

Looking at and learning new technologies on an ongoing basis.

An ability to understand a situation both from a troubleshooting, as well as a broader environment perspective. Someone with attention to detail!

If you are a highly motivated and talented individual, with a proven track record of success in a similar role, and a passion for technology, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

We offer a competitive salary and a supportive work environment.

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done.

No ITC or Criminal records will be allowed.

If you are interested, please complete the application form by copying the below link into your browser, and email a copy of your latest updated CV and a recent picture of yourself, as per the instructions on the form:

[URL Removed]

Only candidates who move to the next round of our hiring process will be contacted.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Travel Reimbursement

Overtime

