Senior Technical Cyber Security Specialist

The Technical Cyber Security Consultant will provide expert consulting services on the evaluation and development of security controls and drive security design deliverables aligned with architectural artefacts, and critically evaluate current security controls.

This opportunity requires a highly experienced specialist principal consultant who is currently functioning at a strategic level.

Key Performance Areas:

Provide technical direction, oversight, coaching and mentoring to the Business Solutions and Technology team members in the operational and development landscape regarding security controls, ensuring the delivery of secure implementations.

Advise and drive security-minded thinking to ensure effective consideration of security control objectives across the blue-chip financial group, while optimising processes.

Define, design, and optimise effective security mechanisms that enable secure business processes.

Identify security requirements, from business requirements, and define and guide the development and maturing of controls to enable a mitigated business risk.

Create, and provide input into the maintenance and definition of, security policies, frameworks, and standards in accordance with corporate governance including the financial group policies, procedures, and other legislative requirements.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

Minimum Requirements:

BSc. Computer Science / BSc. Engineering plus Industry-specific qualifications.

CISSP qualification is required.

At least 8-10 years’ experience in an information security consulting function offering advice at a strategic level.

At least 3-5 years at a principal consulting level and cyber security advisory experience across application/infrastructure/cloud security design and consultation.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A blue-chip financial group has created a new job opportunity available for an experienced Technical Cyber Security Specialist, who will be working in the Business Solutions and Technology Department.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

