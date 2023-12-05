Software testers embrace AI

A new “Future of Quality Assurance 2023” study by LambdaTest of 1 615 software testing professionals from 70 different countries has shed new light on software testing practices in 2023, including finding that 78% have already adopted AI.

2023 has seen a number of high-profile software failures in the US, including affecting financial markets and air traffic suffering “its largest and most catastrophic disruption of service since 9/11”. Separately, recent research independently conducted by Dr Junade Ali CEng FIET found 71% of software engineers agreed to a great or moderate extent that software reliability at their workplace concerned them, with the percentage concerned to a great extent increasing 68% since 2021.

Building on these findings, LambdaTest’s new research has shown that companies are working to respond to the need for greater software reliability with 72% of organisations involving testers in “sprint” planning sessions, signaling a substantial shift towards software quality being considered earlier in the software development lifecycle.

Among these efficiency improvements, the survey shows that there has been rapid adoption of AI technologies. Uses of AI reported by software testers have included automating the creation of test data (51%), writing code for automated tests (45%), test result analysis and reporting (36%), and formulating test cases (46%).

Additionally, 89% of organisations are automating the deployment and running of tests through CI/CD (Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery) tools.

However; the research also highlights that gaps continue to exist in software testing. Teams are spending 10% of their time on setting up and maintaining test environments and a further 8% of time is spent fixing flaky tests. Seventy-four percent of teams lacked a structured prioritization system, potentially overlooking factors like risk levels and customer feedback when running automated tests.

Finally, many teams lack data-driven insights in order to measure software reliability – 29% lacked Test Intelligence infrastructure to provide insights on how automated tests are running and 12% lacked reporting systems.

Asad Khan, CEO and co-founder of LambdaTest, says: “At LambdaTest, we understand that while the adoption of AI is a significant step forward, the journey doesn’t end here. For example; our study highlights the need to address bottlenecks affecting productivity like brittle tests alongside the set-up and maintenance of test environments. This presents us with an opportunity as well as a challenge – to develop and implement tools that will efficiently address these bottlenecks to keep driving software quality forward.”