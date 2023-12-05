System Analyst

Our client is seeking driven, motivated individuals enthusiastic about serving in the banking industry.
Responsibilities:
- Interpreting specifications to create SAP Ariba Contract Management System (CMS) solutions supporting business processes and adhering to internal and external governance.
- Developing and maintaining automation and integration within SAP Ariba CMS based on specific business needs and IT requirements.
- Customizing SAP Ariba CMS to meet business demands.
- Providing technical system support and collaborating with vendors for timely resolution of escalated technical issues.
Job Requirements:
Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12 National Certificate
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce.
- Certification in ITIL.
- Understanding supply chain, procurement, and contracts processes.
- 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Ariba and API Integration.
- 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Systems design, analysis, configuration, and implementation.
- Project Management expertise.
- SAP Ariba Certification and API Integration knowledge.
Technical Competencies:
- Advanced understanding of SAP ECC / S4 related to SAP Ariba technical knowledge.
- Formal integration practices.
- Systems implementation and technical support.
- Developing integrations.
- Proficiency in Jira Core and Confluence.
- Advanced grasp of Systems Analysis Methodologies.
- Application of ITIL Principles.
- Profound knowledge of SAP Ariba and technical configuration capabilities.
Behavioural Competencies:
- Communication Skills.
- Facilitation Skills.
- Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific).
- Interpersonal & Relationship Management Skills.
- Attention to Detail.
Desired Skills:
- SAP Ariba
- SAP ECC / S4
- Technical configuration capabilities.