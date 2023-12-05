System Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Dec 5, 2023

Our client is seeking driven, motivated individuals enthusiastic about serving in the banking industry.

Responsibilities:

  • Interpreting specifications to create SAP Ariba Contract Management System (CMS) solutions supporting business processes and adhering to internal and external governance.
  • Developing and maintaining automation and integration within SAP Ariba CMS based on specific business needs and IT requirements.
  • Customizing SAP Ariba CMS to meet business demands.
  • Providing technical system support and collaborating with vendors for timely resolution of escalated technical issues.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12 National Certificate
  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce.
  • Certification in ITIL.
  • Understanding supply chain, procurement, and contracts processes.
  • 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Ariba and API Integration.
  • 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Systems design, analysis, configuration, and implementation.
  • Project Management expertise.
  • SAP Ariba Certification and API Integration knowledge.

Technical Competencies:

  • Advanced understanding of SAP ECC / S4 related to SAP Ariba technical knowledge.
  • Formal integration practices.
  • Systems implementation and technical support.
  • Developing integrations.
  • Proficiency in Jira Core and Confluence.
  • Advanced grasp of Systems Analysis Methodologies.
  • Application of ITIL Principles.
  • Profound knowledge of SAP Ariba and technical configuration capabilities.

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Communication Skills.
  • Facilitation Skills.
  • Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific).
  • Interpersonal & Relationship Management Skills.
  • Attention to Detail.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Ariba
  • SAP ECC / S4
  • Technical configuration capabilities.

Learn more/Apply for this position