System Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is seeking driven, motivated individuals enthusiastic about serving in the banking industry.

Responsibilities:

Interpreting specifications to create SAP Ariba Contract Management System (CMS) solutions supporting business processes and adhering to internal and external governance.

Developing and maintaining automation and integration within SAP Ariba CMS based on specific business needs and IT requirements.

Customizing SAP Ariba CMS to meet business demands.

Providing technical system support and collaborating with vendors for timely resolution of escalated technical issues.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 National Certificate

Relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce.

Certification in ITIL.

Understanding supply chain, procurement, and contracts processes.

6-8 years’ experience in SAP Ariba and API Integration.

6-8 years’ experience in SAP Systems design, analysis, configuration, and implementation.

Project Management expertise.

SAP Ariba Certification and API Integration knowledge.

Technical Competencies:

Advanced understanding of SAP ECC / S4 related to SAP Ariba technical knowledge.

Formal integration practices.

Systems implementation and technical support.

Developing integrations.

Proficiency in Jira Core and Confluence.

Advanced grasp of Systems Analysis Methodologies.

Application of ITIL Principles.

Profound knowledge of SAP Ariba and technical configuration capabilities.

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication Skills.

Facilitation Skills.

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific).

Interpersonal & Relationship Management Skills.

Attention to Detail.

Desired Skills:

SAP Ariba

SAP ECC / S4

Technical configuration capabilities.

