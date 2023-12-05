Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement.
KEY OUTCOMES
• Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements
o Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications
o Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements
o Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes
• Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs
o Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design
o Design system enhancements
o Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements
o Design interfaces and solutions with other systems
o Complete peer review of team change requests submissions
o Provide input to deployment plans based on designs
• Testing of proposed solutions
o Develop system test plans for system, regression and integration testing
o Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results
o Assist business stakeholders with functional and integration testing of solutions and changes
• Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment
o Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures
o Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects
o Ensure SME input during the implementation process
• Support current solutions
o Attend to user queries, incidents and requests as per ways of working
o Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment in line with agreed SLA’s o Provide input and guidance for development and technical support teams
o Provide functional leadership and guidance
o Complete peak checks during peak periods
• Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business
o Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders
o Provide system input to design of user training material
o Provide operational support to the business area
o Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members
o Collaborate with 3rd party service providers for operational, technical and functional support
• Create and maintain documentation
o Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation
o Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems
o Update standby and support manuals
JOB REQUIREMENTS
• Minimum 3 years IT qualification
• Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience
• Will be required to perform standby duties on rotational basis
ADDITIONAL CRITERIA
• Retail experience advantageous
• Strong XML, SQL and relational database knowledge
• Strong working knowledge of various system integration formats
• Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives independently
• Project management and testing methodology knowledge
• Supply chain knowledge/understanding advantageous
• Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated
• Attention to detail is required
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
- retail
- XML