Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Dec 5, 2023

Understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement.

KEY OUTCOMES

• Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements

o Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications

o Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements

o Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes

• Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

o Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design

o Design system enhancements

o Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements

o Design interfaces and solutions with other systems

o Complete peer review of team change requests submissions

o Provide input to deployment plans based on designs

• Testing of proposed solutions

o Develop system test plans for system, regression and integration testing

o Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results

o Assist business stakeholders with functional and integration testing of solutions and changes

• Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

o Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures

o Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects

o Ensure SME input during the implementation process

• Support current solutions

o Attend to user queries, incidents and requests as per ways of working

o Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment in line with agreed SLA’s o Provide input and guidance for development and technical support teams

o Provide functional leadership and guidance

o Complete peak checks during peak periods

• Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business

o Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders

o Provide system input to design of user training material

o Provide operational support to the business area

o Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members

o Collaborate with 3rd party service providers for operational, technical and functional support

• Create and maintain documentation

o Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation

o Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems

o Update standby and support manuals

JOB REQUIREMENTS

• Minimum 3 years IT qualification

• Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience

• Will be required to perform standby duties on rotational basis

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

• Retail experience advantageous

• Strong XML, SQL and relational database knowledge

• Strong working knowledge of various system integration formats

• Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives independently

• Project management and testing methodology knowledge

• Supply chain knowledge/understanding advantageous

• Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated

• Attention to detail is required

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analyst
  • retail
  • XML

