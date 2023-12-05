Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement.

KEY OUTCOMES

• Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements

o Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications

o Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements

o Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes

• Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

o Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design

o Design system enhancements

o Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements

o Design interfaces and solutions with other systems

o Complete peer review of team change requests submissions

o Provide input to deployment plans based on designs

• Testing of proposed solutions

o Develop system test plans for system, regression and integration testing

o Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results

o Assist business stakeholders with functional and integration testing of solutions and changes

• Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

o Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures

o Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects

o Ensure SME input during the implementation process

• Support current solutions

o Attend to user queries, incidents and requests as per ways of working

o Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment in line with agreed SLA’s o Provide input and guidance for development and technical support teams

o Provide functional leadership and guidance

o Complete peak checks during peak periods

• Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business

o Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders

o Provide system input to design of user training material

o Provide operational support to the business area

o Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members

o Collaborate with 3rd party service providers for operational, technical and functional support

• Create and maintain documentation

o Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation

o Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems

o Update standby and support manuals

JOB REQUIREMENTS

• Minimum 3 years IT qualification

• Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience

• Will be required to perform standby duties on rotational basis

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

• Retail experience advantageous

• Strong XML, SQL and relational database knowledge

• Strong working knowledge of various system integration formats

• Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives independently

• Project management and testing methodology knowledge

• Supply chain knowledge/understanding advantageous

• Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated

• Attention to detail is required

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

retail

XML

