Technical Architect Full Stack Angular – Gauteng Centurion

Design the comprehensive technical full stack angular/engagement/ui architecture for solutions that support business.

Requirements

Degree or Diploma in IT, Engineering or related disciplines

8-10 years of IT solution delivery ideally in a diverse set of roles

5-10 years’ experience in design and development of front-end technologies and architectures

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions in Java based platforms

Experience in the Insurance industry with good general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Responsibilities:

Internal Process

Work with Solution Architects and Back-end Technical Architects to understand and develop the road map of the evolution of the front-end technology stack to enable the required Systems of Engagement

Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives and end to end solution design.

Define and communicate high level technical architecture requirements to inform business cases.

Design comprehensive technical solutions that support the business value chain and align to the overall solution architecture.

Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.

Have a deep understanding of the various front-end technologies – JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, Springboot, ReST, Security

Have an understanding and experience with Amazon Webservices (AWS)and related services

Be able to perform Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) to evaluatesoftware, frameworks and technologies.

Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrated solutions.

Contribute to the analysis and development through facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration throughout all affected systems and taking a technical design role.

Collaborate with various teams to conduct Technical Architecture reviews for a broad set of projects.

Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.

Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drive strategic direction for business application, information and technology architecture

Partner with Enterprise Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development

Thought leadership on new technology trends

Client

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to development team and business stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with development teams and internal and external business stakeholders

Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client experience

Internal Stakeholders

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development

Function as a liaison to Business and IT partners in order to gain broad understanding of industry trends and innovations, and their impact on technology.

Finances

Identify opportunities to enhance cost-effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies:

Technical Acumen

Client/ Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for results

Leads Change and Innovation

Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Collaboration

Desired Skills:

Technical Architect Full Stack Angular

Front-end

Agile Development environment

Java

