Technical Architect Full Stack Domain Services – Gauteng Centurion

Design the comprehensive full-stack technical architecture for solutions that support business

Requirements

Degree or Diploma in IT, Engineering or related disciplines

8-10 years of IT solution delivery ideally in a diverse set of roles

10+years’ experience in design and development of back-end systems and architectures

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions in Java based platforms

Experience in the Insurance industry with good general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Responsibilities:

Internal Process

Work with EA and other architects to understand and develop the road map of the evolution of the back-end technology stack

Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives, and end-to-end solution design.

Define and communicate high-level technical architecture requirements to inform business cases.

Design comprehensive technical solutions that support the business value chain and align with the overall solution architecture.

Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.

Have a deep understanding and experience in Domain Driven Design (DDD)in order to design software components.

Experience in the design of software components following a microservices approach

Experience in the design of Restful APIs for domain components

Have a deep technical understanding and experience with Java and related technologies

Have a deep technical understanding of BPM, workflow, and related technologies

Have an understanding of Event-Driven Architecture

Have an understanding and experience with Amazon Webservices (AWS)and related services

Be able to perform Proofs-of-Concept (PoCs) to evaluate software, frameworks, and technologies.

Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrated solutions.

Contribute to the analysis and development by facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration throughout all affected systems, and taking a technical design role.

Collaborate with various teams to conduct Technical Architecture reviews for a broad set of projects.

Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.

Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drive strategic direction for business application, information, and technology architecture

Partner with Enterprise Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development

Thought leadership on new technology trends.

Client

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to the development team and business stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with development teams and internal and external business stakeholders

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback, and provides exceptional client experience

Internal Stakeholders

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry, and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing, and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership of driving career development

Finances

Identify opportunities to enhance cost-effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Competencies:

Technical Acumen

Client/ Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for results

Leads Change and Innovation

Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Collaboration

Desired Skills:

Technical Architect Full Stack Domain Services

Agile Development environment

Java based platforms

back-end systems and architectures

