Technical Architect Full Stack Domain Services – Gauteng Centurion

Dec 5, 2023

Design the comprehensive full-stack technical architecture for solutions that support business
Requirements

  • Degree or Diploma in IT, Engineering or related disciplines
  • 8-10 years of IT solution delivery ideally in a diverse set of roles
  • 10+years’ experience in design and development of back-end systems and architectures
  • Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions in Java based platforms
  • Experience in the Insurance industry with good general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Responsibilities:
Internal Process

  • Work with EA and other architects to understand and develop the road map of the evolution of the back-end technology stack
  • Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives, and end-to-end solution design.
  • Define and communicate high-level technical architecture requirements to inform business cases.
  • Design comprehensive technical solutions that support the business value chain and align with the overall solution architecture.
  • Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.
  • Have a deep understanding and experience in Domain Driven Design (DDD)in order to design software components.
  • Experience in the design of software components following a microservices approach
  • Experience in the design of Restful APIs for domain components
  • Have a deep technical understanding and experience with Java and related technologies
  • Have a deep technical understanding of BPM, workflow, and related technologies
  • Have an understanding of Event-Driven Architecture
  • Have an understanding and experience with Amazon Webservices (AWS)and related services
  • Be able to perform Proofs-of-Concept (PoCs) to evaluate software, frameworks, and technologies.
  • Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrated solutions.
  • Contribute to the analysis and development by facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration throughout all affected systems, and taking a technical design role.
  • Collaborate with various teams to conduct Technical Architecture reviews for a broad set of projects.
  • Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.
  • Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drive strategic direction for business application, information, and technology architecture
  • Partner with Enterprise Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development
  • Thought leadership on new technology trends.

Client

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to the development team and business stakeholders
  • Build and maintain relationships with development teams and internal and external business stakeholders
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback, and provides exceptional client experience

Internal Stakeholders

  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry, and legislation knowledge
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing, and implementation of new ideas
  • Take ownership of driving career development

Finances

  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost-effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Competencies:

  • Technical Acumen
  • Client/ Stakeholder Commitment
  • Drive for results
  • Leads Change and Innovation
  • Impact and Influence
  • Self-Awareness and Insight
  • Diversity and Inclusiveness
  • Collaboration

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Architect Full Stack Domain Services
  • Agile Development environment
  • Java based platforms
  • back-end systems and architectures

