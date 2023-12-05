Technical Architect Full Stack Domain Services – Gauteng Centurion

Design the comprehensive full-stack technical architecture for solutions that support business
Requirements
- Degree or Diploma in IT, Engineering or related disciplines
- 8-10 years of IT solution delivery ideally in a diverse set of roles
- 10+years’ experience in design and development of back-end systems and architectures
- Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions in Java based platforms
- Experience in the Insurance industry with good general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies
Responsibilities:
Internal Process
- Work with EA and other architects to understand and develop the road map of the evolution of the back-end technology stack
- Analyse business requirements to determine viable options for solution design and ensure implementation addresses key issues, business strategic objectives, and end-to-end solution design.
- Define and communicate high-level technical architecture requirements to inform business cases.
- Design comprehensive technical solutions that support the business value chain and align with the overall solution architecture.
- Ensure that the business requirements are reflected in the design and that the appropriate business and technical services are reflected in the overall architecture.
- Have a deep understanding and experience in Domain Driven Design (DDD)in order to design software components.
- Experience in the design of software components following a microservices approach
- Experience in the design of Restful APIs for domain components
- Have a deep technical understanding and experience with Java and related technologies
- Have a deep technical understanding of BPM, workflow, and related technologies
- Have an understanding of Event-Driven Architecture
- Have an understanding and experience with Amazon Webservices (AWS)and related services
- Be able to perform Proofs-of-Concept (PoCs) to evaluate software, frameworks, and technologies.
- Operate across the technical levels within the enterprise architecture as well as the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrated solutions.
- Contribute to the analysis and development by facilitating and engaging in collaborative analysis sessions, ensuring integration throughout all affected systems, and taking a technical design role.
- Collaborate with various teams to conduct Technical Architecture reviews for a broad set of projects.
- Review and provide input into functional and non-functional requirements in line with the overall architecture.
- Provide requirements to Enterprise Architects that drive strategic direction for business application, information, and technology architecture
- Partner with Enterprise Architects for specific sub-domains in support of solution definition and development
- Thought leadership on new technology trends.
Client
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to the development team and business stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with development teams and internal and external business stakeholders
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback, and provides exceptional client experience
Internal Stakeholders
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry, and legislation knowledge
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing, and implementation of new ideas
- Take ownership of driving career development
Finances
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost-effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum
Competencies:
- Technical Acumen
- Client/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
- Collaboration
Desired Skills:
- Technical Architect Full Stack Domain Services
- Agile Development environment
- Java based platforms
- back-end systems and architectures