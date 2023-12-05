Technical Specialist III

Gijima is recruiting for a Technical Specialist to join the team.
Requirements:
- Grade 12/ (NQF4)
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology (NQF 6) or relevant years experience and technical certification
- 7-10 Years General IT Experience including 5+ years enterprise IT systems specialist role (MS Exchange) 5 years
- of hands-on infrastructure engineering, and Microsoft Exchange architecture
- Technical certifications and qualifications within the
- Microsoft Technology space i.e Microsoft 365 Certified:Exchange Online Support Engineer Specialty, Microsoft Certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert, MicrosoftCertified Azure Security Engineer Associate, Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate, Microsoft CertifiedIdentity and Access Administrator Associate, MCSA, MCSE: Productivity or Similar, A+, N+
- Mimecast Certification will be beneficial
- ITIL v3 Foundation Certification will be beneficial
- Proven experience in technical deployment and architecture design
- In-depth knowledge of Exchange architecture, implementation, and best practices.
- Expertise in managing and troubleshooting MS Exchange, Hybrid and Exchange online environments.
- Experience in Exchange Deployment and Migrations.
- Proficiency in scripting languages (PowerShell) for automation and management tasks.
- Experience and understanding with Azure AD Connect and Azure Entra.
- Experience and understanding of MS Teams a troubleshooting is a Plus
- Experience and understanding with Mimecast implementations and configurations is a plus.
- Strong understanding of security protocols and their implementation within MS Exchange & Active Directory.
- Experience and understanding in Microsoft DNS Services, Sites and Services.
- Experience and understanding of installing & updating of SSL certificates
- Understanding of Active directory Group Policy (GPO)
- Network Trouble shooting skills and the understanding of TCP/IP,POP,SMTP,SFTP,SSH,HTTP,SSL and WMI
- Experience and understanding of Microsoft Azure and administering of Microsoft 365 will be beneficial
Duties:
Microsoft Exchange Management:
– Design, implement, and maintain MS Exchange, Exchange online infrastructure & Hybrid deployments
– Troubleshoot and resolve complex MS Exchange, Exchange Hybrid and Exchange online issues.
– Provide expert-level support.
– Perform scripting administration tasks and reporting using PowerShell
– Perform migrations and deployments.
– Upgrade and maintenance of MS Exchange
– Office 365 administration and licensing
– Installing & updating of SSL certificates
– Security and Compliance:
– Implement and maintain security best practices in MS Exchange and Exchange online & Hybrid, including but
not limited to, user access controls, authentication, identities and security to ensure compliance with
regulatory standards.
– Monitor and respond to security threats and vulnerabilities related to MS Exchange & Exchange online
services.
– Experience with supporting anti-spam filtering, logging and email tracking and transport rules
– Experience with Microsoft Defender for Office, EOP for Exchange Online and 3
rd Party Spam filtering
Mimecast, implementation & Target Threat Protection
– Implement and support security policies, such as data retention
– Infrastructure Design and Optimization:
– Testing, design and implementation of MS Exchange, Hybrid and Exchange online for large-scale enterprises.
– Optimize MS Exchange, Hybrid and Exchange Online services for reliability, performance, and redundancy.
– Review, test, and make recommendations for standard email practices
– Collaboration and Documentation:
– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate MS Exchange, Exchange online services with various
systems and applications.
– Document configuration
Desired Skills:
- Senior Exchange & collaboration Engineer
- Microsoft Exchange infrastructures
- Hybrid and Exchange Online services
- Microsoft 365 Certified