Technical Specialist III

Gijima is recruiting for a Technical Specialist to join the team.

Requirements:

Grade 12/ (NQF4)

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology (NQF 6) or relevant years experience and technical certification

7-10 Years General IT Experience including 5+ years enterprise IT systems specialist role (MS Exchange) 5 years

of hands-on infrastructure engineering, and Microsoft Exchange architecture

Technical certifications and qualifications within the

Microsoft Technology space i.e Microsoft 365 Certified:Exchange Online Support Engineer Specialty, Microsoft Certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert, MicrosoftCertified Azure Security Engineer Associate, Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate, Microsoft CertifiedIdentity and Access Administrator Associate, MCSA, MCSE: Productivity or Similar, A+, N+

Mimecast Certification will be beneficial

ITIL v3 Foundation Certification will be beneficial

Proven experience in technical deployment and architecture design

In-depth knowledge of Exchange architecture, implementation, and best practices.

Expertise in managing and troubleshooting MS Exchange, Hybrid and Exchange online environments.

Experience in Exchange Deployment and Migrations.

Proficiency in scripting languages (PowerShell) for automation and management tasks.

Experience and understanding with Azure AD Connect and Azure Entra.

Experience and understanding of MS Teams a troubleshooting is a Plus

Experience and understanding with Mimecast implementations and configurations is a plus.

Strong understanding of security protocols and their implementation within MS Exchange & Active Directory.

Experience and understanding in Microsoft DNS Services, Sites and Services.

Experience and understanding of installing & updating of SSL certificates

Understanding of Active directory Group Policy (GPO)

Network Trouble shooting skills and the understanding of TCP/IP,POP,SMTP,SFTP,SSH,HTTP,SSL and WMI

Experience and understanding of Microsoft Azure and administering of Microsoft 365 will be beneficial

Duties:

Microsoft Exchange Management:

– Design, implement, and maintain MS Exchange, Exchange online infrastructure & Hybrid deployments

– Troubleshoot and resolve complex MS Exchange, Exchange Hybrid and Exchange online issues.

– Provide expert-level support.

– Perform scripting administration tasks and reporting using PowerShell

– Perform migrations and deployments.

– Upgrade and maintenance of MS Exchange

– Office 365 administration and licensing

– Installing & updating of SSL certificates

– Security and Compliance:

– Implement and maintain security best practices in MS Exchange and Exchange online & Hybrid, including but

not limited to, user access controls, authentication, identities and security to ensure compliance with

regulatory standards.

– Monitor and respond to security threats and vulnerabilities related to MS Exchange & Exchange online

services.

– Experience with supporting anti-spam filtering, logging and email tracking and transport rules

– Experience with Microsoft Defender for Office, EOP for Exchange Online and 3

rd Party Spam filtering

Mimecast, implementation & Target Threat Protection

– Implement and support security policies, such as data retention

– Infrastructure Design and Optimization:

– Testing, design and implementation of MS Exchange, Hybrid and Exchange online for large-scale enterprises.

– Optimize MS Exchange, Hybrid and Exchange Online services for reliability, performance, and redundancy.

– Review, test, and make recommendations for standard email practices

– Collaboration and Documentation:

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate MS Exchange, Exchange online services with various

systems and applications.

– Document configuration

Desired Skills:

Senior Exchange & collaboration Engineer

Microsoft Exchange infrastructures

Hybrid and Exchange Online services

Microsoft 365 Certified

Learn more/Apply for this position