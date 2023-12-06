Africa Data Centre, iOCO join forces

iOCO has selected Africa Data Centres as a partner for data centre services to expand its range of digital business offerings to the market.

The partnership will open up Africa Data Centres’ capabilities to a broader range of customers, offering them a wider choice of services to meet their digital goals.

“In today’s challenging business landscape, customers expect more from their data centres and colocation partners than ever before,” comments Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres. “The skyrocketing demand for everything digital, from cloud, automation, and a range of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) applications, depends heavily on the modern data centre.”

Africa Data Centres provides a true vendor- and carrier-neutral interconnected ecosystem for customers to harness the benefits of iOCO’s offerings through cutting-edge infrastructure that is capable of handling even the most demanding compute requirements.

“iOCO is excited to join forces with Africa Data Centres, boosting our data centre capabilities and extending our Cloud platform to their Tier4 built data centre. This expansion allows us to reach more customers and strategically positions us with geographically dispersed data centres,” says Japie Botha, iOCO business executive for cloud services.

“This partnership not only expands our data centre capabilities but also enables us to host customer data and systems at a lower cost in a top-tier facility,” Botha adds. “Going beyond colocation services, our collaboration with Africa Data Centres empowers iOCO to provide comprehensive data centre services, reflecting our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Businesses that thrive today understand that success is more than technology or infrastructure alone, but rather about outcomes aligned to organisational goals such as operational efficiency, digital transformation, competitiveness, next-generation IT, OT and automation. It’s also about maximising the use of next-generation technologies, and realigning IT resources to where the demand is greatest.

“In order to achieve effective digital transformation, today’s businesses must be able to access an ecosystem of networks and cloud providers at any time and from anywhere. Working together, iOCO and Africa Data Centres can leverage their complementary positions in the market to help customers achieve their digital transformation goals,” concludes Durvasula.