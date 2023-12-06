Aruba Instant On delivers networking flexibility

Duxbury Networking says Aruba Instant On (AIO) is the ideal Wi-Fi connectivity solution for the diverse South African small business environment.

“South African small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) thrive on diversity and versatility, and so does Aruba Instant On. From the trendy boutiques in Cape Town to the vibrant hotels dotting the Durban shoreline, the popular cafes in Johannesburg’s business districts to the dynamic freelancers and entrepreneurs working from their home offices regardless of how remote they are. AIO provides the all-encompassing wireless network solution that meets every demand,” says Warren Gordon, Aruba/HPE business unit manager at Duxbury Networking, emphasising the solution’s adaptability across various business environments.

For B&Bs or boutique hotels, AIO ensures that guest and staff connectivity is prioritised to give a fast, secure, and reliable experience. And when it comes to small business owners, the solution delivers the wireless network performance required to ensure conference calls and access to cloud-based collaboration tools happen smoothly without causing any business downtime. The same applies to home offices where remote workers need a consistent experience while still enabling the kids to stream videos or connect to educational resources.

Understanding that small business owners cannot be bogged down by complex IT tasks, AIO provides a user-friendly, mobile-managed network that requires no tech experience. With the AIO app, entrepreneurs can easily monitor and manage their network, prioritise business-critical applications, and create safe and separate guest and employee networks, all from the palm of their hands.

In today’s digital age, security is non-negotiable. AIO includes built-in security features at no extra cost, allowing local SMMEs to set access controls and keep their networks safe without the need for external security appliances. The security features easily separate business and employee traffic from customer traffic. Administrators can also set hours for network availability and block specific sites and app categories to safeguard against malicious activity.

Furthermore, AIO delivers scalability for the growing SMME. With the support of the latest Wi-Fi standards and multi-gigabit performance of Aruba 1960 switches, AIO ensures that as the business expands either through a new branch or increasing the workforce, the network can easily adapt to manage up to 50 users without the organisation needing to invest in additional hardware.

“At Duxbury Networking, we are committed to empowering South African small businesses by providing technology that is as dynamic and adaptable as they are. AIO is a promise to keep small businesses connected, secure, and ready to take on the future,” says Gordon.