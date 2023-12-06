Front End Developer (Grad) at Accenture

WHAT WE DO

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, song, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Accenture Song is the largest Technology driven Creative Agency globally. It is also one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up with the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team.

We are working with a leading German Automotive Group and building a team whose focus is innovative digital product design systems and responsive high-end digital customer experiences across web, mobile and app. The team will work oneverything from new vehicle rich media sites and eCommerce to native mobile apps, GenAI and the [URL Removed] are now looking for Front End Developers to help us combine technology and design to create inviting, easy-to-use website for consumers.

What You’ll Be Doing:

Building reusable code and libraries in ReactJS with knowledge of one or more of Next / Vue / Stencil / WebComponents

Developing new functionalities for the platform using TypeScript

NodeJS. Write command line interfaces, networking and filesystem (API beneficial)

Working with designers, product owners and other internal stakeholders to ensure accurate delivery

Delivering features and results to internal and external stakeholders

Providing guidance and support on Frontend implementation

Training in Adobe Experience Manager

Qualifications

Qualifications/Experience/Skill:

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Engineering/I

Basic (uni) project experience in Front End Development

Good understanding of version control tools like Git/GitHub

Good theoretical knowledge of Node.js and Typescript

Good theoretical knowledge of accessibility, SEO and performance optimization

Theoretical knowledge of Agile methodologies

An excellent command of the English language (both verbal and written)

Strong time management skills

Strong presentation skills

Able to work on multiple tasks at any given time

What’s on offer for you:

Training & Development

Song’s Learning program is focused on delivering personalized and exciting learning experiences that build client-centric and relevant skills to help our people grow. We’ll invest in your development from your first day and ensure you have all the training you need to hit the ground running. We provide a structured, detailed and fun induction programme with our supportive communities. You can also look forward to mentorship from some of our successful leaders.

We encourage and facilitate for you to consistently develop your skills through frequent training sessions and our extensive, on-demand, learning platform.

Career Progression

We aim to help each individual progress at the right pace for them. Every person will have a dedicated People Lead. Your People Lead will be a more senior colleague who will help you plan your career, training, and professional development, and advise you on a path to promotion, which is determined by individual performance and business needs.

Job Type

6-month contract starting asap.

Who should apply:

We’re looking for well-rounded talented peoplewith a passion for frontend development. Must have a related bachelor’s degree or diploma with an above 65% grade average. We look for people with intellectual curiosity and an entrepreneurial spirit, who can build relationships, lead others and who aren’t afraid to question the norm.

Set yourself apart by demonstrating the following skills and attributes:

– Effective communication

– Relationship building

– Problem solving

– Creativity

– High learning agility

– Adaptability

– Taking initiative

– Results-orientation

