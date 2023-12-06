Full Stack Developer

Role

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software

Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development

Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 5 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript

Experience developing desktop and web-based

o Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and librarifdxdhges (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.

Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of

Ability to perform duties under tight

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the

Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs

Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished

Knowledge and experience within DevOps

Advantageous Experience:

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Qualifications:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Developer

Microsoft SQL

T-SQL

HTML/CSS

Javascript

XML

jQuery

EFT

NAEDO

DebiCheck

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

