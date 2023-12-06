Role
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software
Skills and Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development
- Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
- Minimum of 5 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript
- Experience developing desktop and web-based
o Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and librarifdxdhges (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
- Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of
- Ability to perform duties under tight
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the
- Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
- Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished
- Knowledge and experience within DevOps
Advantageous Experience:
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).
Qualifications:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Developer
- Microsoft SQL
- T-SQL
- HTML/CSS
- Javascript
- XML
- jQuery
- EFT
- NAEDO
- DebiCheck
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services