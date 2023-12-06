Full Stack Developer

Dec 6, 2023

Role

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development
  • Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based

o Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and librarifdxdhges (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.

  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of
  • Ability to perform duties under tight
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the
  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
  • Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished
  • Knowledge and experience within DevOps

Advantageous Experience:

  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

About The Employer:

Financial Services

