IT Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is a national company that supply and distribute renewable energy products. They are looking for an IT Administrator / Support for their branches in Centurion and Johannesburg.

The purpose of the IT Administrator is a technical position that requires intermediate knowledge across multiple areas of IT Support and Infrastructure. The IT Administrator will be responsible for delivering effective IT Support requirements, to ensure maximum productivity to company end users.

Responsibilities:

Provide On-Site First and Second Level End User Support.

Installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of the below hardware

Infrastructure support in Apple MacBook, Mac mini, iPad, Ubiquiti – Unifi AP’s and Switches, VOIP

Microsoft Support (Teams, SharePoint, Office 365 suite)

Warehouse Management IT support (Barcode slip printers, Android handheld scanners)

Ability to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Head of IT where necessary, quickly, and effectively.

Requirements:

Drivers License and Own Transport

Proficient with Apple Ecosystem

Proficient with MS Azure / Intune

Technical experience with Acumatica Advantageous.

Technical experience with JAMF Advantageous.

Minimum of 5 years in a Desktop Support / System Administrator role essential.

