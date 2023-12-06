Key changes in MTN leadership

MTN’s group chief operating officer (GCOO) and group exco member Jens Schulte-Bockum will step down when his fixed-term contract ends on 31 March 2024.

Selorm Adadevoh will succeed him in the role of group chief commercial officer (GCCO) – a designation that aligns with the group operating model – effective 1 April 2024.

Schulte-Bockum has spent seven years at MTN, helping the group to extend its core connectivity business across home, fibre, enterprise and network as a service (NaaS), in line with Ambition 2025. More recent responsibilities include accelerating the group’s digital services platforms, in particular the Ayoba super app and the API marketplace capability Chenosis.

Schulte-Bockum will continue to serve as a non-executive director on the boards of MTN South Africa, MTN Nigeria and Bayobab.

Adadevoh will join the group exco on the effective date and assume all of Schulte-Bockum’ executive responsibilities in an orderly handover and transition process to be carried out over the next few months.

Schulte-Bockum joined MTN in 2018 as CEO of MTN Ghana. Prior to that, he held key positions within the Digicel Group, including CEO, COO and global director for mobile financial services (MFS). Before that, he held various senior positions at Millicom/Tigo in Ghana including roles as CCO, head of MFS and head of product innovation.

Stephen Blewet will succeed Adadevoh as the CEO of MTN Ghana.

Ralphy Mupita, group president and CEO of MTN: comments: “I would like to thank Jens for his valuable contribution over the years. We look forward to his continued input on the boards of MTN SA, MTN Nigeria and Bayobab.

“As Jens concludes his fixed-term contract as GCOO, we are pleased to be able to make strong internal appointments within the Group to fill key roles. This is testament to our robust succession planning.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Selorm and Stephen on their appointments. On behalf of everyone at MTN, I wish them well in their new roles and look forward to their ongoing contribution in the delivery of our Ambition 2025 strategy.”