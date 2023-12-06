Project Manager – Gauteng Kempton Park West

Dec 6, 2023

  • Mechanical or Chemical
  • Degree or Diploma
  • A minimum of 3 – 5 years of industry experience with 2 years of direct Project Management experience in an engineering environment working for a contractor executing EPC projects.
  • Advanced certificates in contract management will be an advantage.
  • Experience in working with Candy will be an advantage

The successful candidate must demonstrate a well-rounded knowledge of the principles of Project Management and must be conversant and demonstrate an in depth knowledge of the 9 knowledge areas as defined by the PMI. Practical applications of the principles of Project Management must be demonstrated.
A good working knowledge of FIDIC based contracts is essential.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in water related projects.

KPI’s are as follows :

  • Project Integration management
  • Scope management
  • Time Management
  • Cost Management
  • Quality Management
  • Communication Management
  • Project Risk Management
  • Procurement Management

Desired Skills:

  • process plant
  • Planning
  • Project budget
  • Managing Project Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position