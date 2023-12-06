Project Manager – Gauteng Kempton Park West

- Mechanical or Chemical
- Degree or Diploma
- A minimum of 3 – 5 years of industry experience with 2 years of direct Project Management experience in an engineering environment working for a contractor executing EPC projects.
- Advanced certificates in contract management will be an advantage.
- Experience in working with Candy will be an advantage
The successful candidate must demonstrate a well-rounded knowledge of the principles of Project Management and must be conversant and demonstrate an in depth knowledge of the 9 knowledge areas as defined by the PMI. Practical applications of the principles of Project Management must be demonstrated.
A good working knowledge of FIDIC based contracts is essential.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in water related projects.
KPI’s are as follows :
- Project Integration management
- Scope management
- Time Management
- Cost Management
- Quality Management
- Communication Management
- Project Risk Management
- Procurement Management
Desired Skills:
- process plant
- Planning
- Project budget
- Managing Project Budgets
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma