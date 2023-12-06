Senior Business Analyst

12 Month contract role with top tier company within the Financial Services sector (not banking) for a skilled and seasoned Business Analyst within the Web & Mobile environment with experience working on Projects (from inception) experience with SQL integration projects
12 Month contract role with top tier company within the Financial Services sector (not banking) for a skilled and seasoned Business Analyst within the Web & Mobile environment with experience working on Projects (from inception) experience with SQL integration projects
Purpose of the role:
To create specifications to meet / improve Operation requirements / processes. Projects involve the design / enhancement of WEB applications including the interfaces from the WEB applications to following systems Paradigm, Compass, Notification Engine and Frontline. The incumbent is responsible for managing the development cycle from inception to implementation.
Duties and responsibilities:
- To co-ordinate activities with the development team and other departments with regards to interfaces.
- Business (and where applicable, technical) requirements gathering and analysis, ensuring business requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered.
- Generate analysis documentation (including the creation of functional specifications and prototypes) according to team best practices and standards.
- Conduct functional specification walkthroughs with developers and to monitor the development process in order to meet deadlines. Facilitate Client-walkthroughs JAD sessions and sign-off of Functional Specification with business owners to ensure business requirements have been met.
- Creation, review, maintenance and execution of test cases, scenarios, and results.
- Designing GUI’s using UX Design Principles
- Business Process improvement and Process diagrams
- Functional testing (QA & UAT) of delivered functionality against gathered business requirements and test cases and scenarios.
- Non-functional testing including security, usability, performance, and reliability testing (QA & UAT) as per team best practices and standards.
- Defect management (QA & UAT). Regression testing, where applicable, including generation of automated test scenarios.
- To provide regular feedback to Manager with regards to QC’s and Unit testing progress.
- To monitor roll-out and go-live and to attend to any support issues and enhancements identified by business post go-live.
- Production log analysis & management including root cause analysis
- Problem resolution and troubleshooting
- Provide support to business in implementing effective and efficient solutions
Education and Experience
Qualification
- Matric
- BA Certification or BA Diploma or Advanced BA
- BSc Computer Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent tertiary qualification
- Compass Training (Advantageous)
- BABOK Course (Advantageous)
- CBAP® Certification (Advantageous)
Experience
- A Minimum of solid 5 – 6 years Business Analysis and Integration working experience
- Basic data analysis experience
- Invest Business/Product Knowledge
- Domain Modelling and API experience as advantageous
- Integration experience with 3rd party vendors or multiple inter-dependencies (Advantageous)
- BPMN exposure
- Technical knowledge and Skills
- Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI
- Technologies: REST, SOAP, SQL, UML, XML and OO
- Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation
- High level understanding of open source and Microservices architecture
