Senior Business Analyst

12 Month contract role with top tier company within the Financial Services sector (not banking) for a skilled and seasoned Business Analyst within the Web & Mobile environment with experience working on Projects (from inception) experience with SQL integration projects

Purpose of the role:

To create specifications to meet / improve Operation requirements / processes. Projects involve the design / enhancement of WEB applications including the interfaces from the WEB applications to following systems Paradigm, Compass, Notification Engine and Frontline. The incumbent is responsible for managing the development cycle from inception to implementation.

Duties and responsibilities:

To co-ordinate activities with the development team and other departments with regards to interfaces.

Business (and where applicable, technical) requirements gathering and analysis, ensuring business requirements and expectations are met, and that all possible scenarios are covered.

Generate analysis documentation (including the creation of functional specifications and prototypes) according to team best practices and standards.

Conduct functional specification walkthroughs with developers and to monitor the development process in order to meet deadlines. Facilitate Client-walkthroughs JAD sessions and sign-off of Functional Specification with business owners to ensure business requirements have been met.

Creation, review, maintenance and execution of test cases, scenarios, and results.

Designing GUI’s using UX Design Principles

Business Process improvement and Process diagrams

Functional testing (QA & UAT) of delivered functionality against gathered business requirements and test cases and scenarios.

Non-functional testing including security, usability, performance, and reliability testing (QA & UAT) as per team best practices and standards.

Defect management (QA & UAT). Regression testing, where applicable, including generation of automated test scenarios.

To provide regular feedback to Manager with regards to QC’s and Unit testing progress.

To monitor roll-out and go-live and to attend to any support issues and enhancements identified by business post go-live.

Production log analysis & management including root cause analysis

Problem resolution and troubleshooting

Provide support to business in implementing effective and efficient solutions

Education and Experience

Qualification

Matric

BA Certification or BA Diploma or Advanced BA

BSc Computer Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent tertiary qualification

Compass Training (Advantageous)

BABOK Course (Advantageous)

CBAP® Certification (Advantageous)

Experience

A Minimum of solid 5 – 6 years Business Analysis and Integration working experience

Basic data analysis experience

Invest Business/Product Knowledge

Domain Modelling and API experience as advantageous

Integration experience with 3rd party vendors or multiple inter-dependencies (Advantageous)

BPMN exposure

Technical knowledge and Skills

Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI

Technologies: REST, SOAP, SQL, UML, XML and OO

Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation

High level understanding of open source and Microservices architecture

