Senior Business Analyst Reports

12 Month contract role with top tier client within the Financial Services sector (not banking) for a skilled and accomplished Senior Business Analyst who are Certified with experience in PLSQL, Data Mapping, Reporting.

Purpose of the position:

To create specifications to meet/improve Operation requirements/processes. Projects involve the design/enhancement of WEB applications including the interfaces from the WEB applications to following systems Paradigm, Compass, Notification Engine and Frontline. The incumbent is responsible for managing the development cycle from inception to implementation.

Responsibilities and duties:

Reports data mapping

Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements

Ability to analyze and synthesize business requirements, including recognizing patterns and conceptualizing processes

A driving force behind the accurate, complete, and detailed documentation of the business and technical requirements

Serve as a liaison between Business / Operations and Systems to assist or gather business requirements needed for system modifications, enhancements, and implementations

Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to testers during QA/UAT process

Lead or participate in multiple projects by completing and updating project documentation; managing project scope; adjusting schedules when necessary; determining daily priorities; ensuring efficient and on-time delivery of project tasks and milestones; following proper escalation paths.

Lead in the execution of business strategies and internal projects to ensure the desired result is achieved successfully

Identify areas of improvement to existing processes to enhance efficiencies

Solid understanding of technology solutions, delivery methodologies and the potential impacts to existing frameworks and architectures

Assesses and evaluates enhancement/project requisitions to assist business in ascertaining priority along with projected effort estimations

Experience in translating architecture requirements into solution design artifacts and to effectively communicate this to all stakeholders to ensure common understanding and shared vision.

Responsible for drafting high level solution architecture and integration requirements

Review and validate the documentation developed by junior staff and peers

Build and Manage stakeholder relationships and expectations by providing continuous feedback and progress of work items

Is diligent with issue management and decision making

Reviews and signs-off test plans as provided by the test teams

Ability to assess and manage risks and issues related to own and/or team’s delivery

Ability to project manage one’s deliverables to ensue alignment between execution roadmaps and dependencies

Qualifications

Matric

BA Certification or BA Diploma or Advanced BA

BSc Computer Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent tertiary qualification

Compass Training (Advantageous)

BABOK Course (Advantageous)

CBAP® Certification (Advantageous)

Experience

A Minimum of solid 3 – 5 years Business Analysis and Integration working experience

Invest Business/Product Knowledge

Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Knowledge of Microsoft Visio and Confluence is advantageous

Client and Broker communication

Domain Modelling and API experience as advantageous

Integration experience with 3rd party vendors or multiple inter-dependencies (Advantageous)

BPMN exposure

Basic data analysis experience

Technical Knowledge and Skills

Business Analysis Financial Services / Business Knowledge (in terms of Products)

SQL

Strong written, interpersonal, and verbal communication skills

Ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent organizational and time-management skills

Effective communication and leadership skills.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Ability to work independently and with a team

Ability to share ideas and mentor junior team members

User experience, design, and customer journey maps

Architecture diagrams

System and component diagrams

Business service information diagrams

Conceptual data diagrams

Attributes and Skills

Drives Results

Values Driven

Optimistic

Learns on the Fly

Resilient

Instils Trust

People Savvy

Problem Solver

Manages Complexity

Balances Stakeholders

Optimizes work processes

Resourcefulness

