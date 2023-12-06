Senior Business Analyst Reports

12 Month contract role with top tier client within the Financial Services sector (not banking) for a skilled and accomplished Senior Business Analyst who are Certified with experience in PLSQL, Data Mapping, Reporting.
Purpose of the position:
To create specifications to meet/improve Operation requirements/processes. Projects involve the design/enhancement of WEB applications including the interfaces from the WEB applications to following systems Paradigm, Compass, Notification Engine and Frontline. The incumbent is responsible for managing the development cycle from inception to implementation.
Responsibilities and duties:
- Reports data mapping
- Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements
- Ability to analyze and synthesize business requirements, including recognizing patterns and conceptualizing processes
- A driving force behind the accurate, complete, and detailed documentation of the business and technical requirements
- Serve as a liaison between Business / Operations and Systems to assist or gather business requirements needed for system modifications, enhancements, and implementations
- Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to testers during QA/UAT process
- Lead or participate in multiple projects by completing and updating project documentation; managing project scope; adjusting schedules when necessary; determining daily priorities; ensuring efficient and on-time delivery of project tasks and milestones; following proper escalation paths.
- Lead in the execution of business strategies and internal projects to ensure the desired result is achieved successfully
- Identify areas of improvement to existing processes to enhance efficiencies
- Solid understanding of technology solutions, delivery methodologies and the potential impacts to existing frameworks and architectures
- Assesses and evaluates enhancement/project requisitions to assist business in ascertaining priority along with projected effort estimations
- Experience in translating architecture requirements into solution design artifacts and to effectively communicate this to all stakeholders to ensure common understanding and shared vision.
- Responsible for drafting high level solution architecture and integration requirements
- Review and validate the documentation developed by junior staff and peers
- Build and Manage stakeholder relationships and expectations by providing continuous feedback and progress of work items
- Is diligent with issue management and decision making
- Reviews and signs-off test plans as provided by the test teams
- Ability to assess and manage risks and issues related to own and/or team’s delivery
- Ability to project manage one’s deliverables to ensue alignment between execution roadmaps and dependencies
Qualifications
- Matric
- BA Certification or BA Diploma or Advanced BA
- BSc Computer Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent tertiary qualification
- Compass Training (Advantageous)
- BABOK Course (Advantageous)
- CBAP® Certification (Advantageous)
Experience
- A Minimum of solid 3 – 5 years Business Analysis and Integration working experience
- Invest Business/Product Knowledge
- Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- Knowledge of Microsoft Visio and Confluence is advantageous
- Client and Broker communication
- Domain Modelling and API experience as advantageous
- Integration experience with 3rd party vendors or multiple inter-dependencies (Advantageous)
- BPMN exposure
- Basic data analysis experience
Technical Knowledge and Skills
- Business Analysis Financial Services / Business Knowledge (in terms of Products)
- SQL
- Strong written, interpersonal, and verbal communication skills
- Ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills
- Effective communication and leadership skills.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Ability to work independently and with a team
- Ability to share ideas and mentor junior team members
- User experience, design, and customer journey maps
- Architecture diagrams
- System and component diagrams
- Business service information diagrams
- Conceptual data diagrams
Attributes and Skills
- Drives Results
- Values Driven
- Optimistic
- Learns on the Fly
- Resilient
- Instils Trust
- People Savvy
- Problem Solver
- Manages Complexity
- Balances Stakeholders
- Optimizes work processes
- Resourcefulness
Contact me at the detail below.
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]
