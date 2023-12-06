Senior Data Architect

Dec 6, 2023

key Responsibilities:
1.
Strategic Data Architecture Design:

  • Lead the strategic design and development of the organization’s data architecture, aligning it with long-term business goals and objectives.

  • Define and communicate a clear vision for the future state of data architecture.

  • Database Management Leadership:

  • Oversee the selection and implementation of advanced database management systems (DBMS) to meet the organization’s evolving needs.

  • Provide leadership in optimizing database performance for scalability, security, and reliability.

  • Advanced Data Integration and ETL:

  • Design and implement advanced data integration solutions, including complex Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes, to support seamless data flow and analytics.

  • Ensure the integrity and efficiency of data movement across systems.

Desired Skills:

  • data architecture
  • DBMS
  • Security
  • ensure data quality
  • cybersecurity
  • data protection
  • data solutions
  • complex ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

