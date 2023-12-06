Senior Data Architect

key Responsibilities:

1.

Strategic Data Architecture Design:

Lead the strategic design and development of the organization’s data architecture, aligning it with long-term business goals and objectives.

Define and communicate a clear vision for the future state of data architecture.

Database Management Leadership:

Oversee the selection and implementation of advanced database management systems (DBMS) to meet the organization’s evolving needs.

Provide leadership in optimizing database performance for scalability, security, and reliability.

Advanced Data Integration and ETL:

Design and implement advanced data integration solutions, including complex Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes, to support seamless data flow and analytics.

Ensure the integrity and efficiency of data movement across systems.