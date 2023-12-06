Senior Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

key Responsibilities:
1.
Strategic Data Architecture Design:
- Lead the strategic design and development of the organization’s data architecture, aligning it with long-term business goals and objectives.
-
Define and communicate a clear vision for the future state of data architecture.
-
Database Management Leadership:
-
Oversee the selection and implementation of advanced database management systems (DBMS) to meet the organization’s evolving needs.
-
Provide leadership in optimizing database performance for scalability, security, and reliability.
-
Advanced Data Integration and ETL:
-
Design and implement advanced data integration solutions, including complex Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes, to support seamless data flow and analytics.
- Ensure the integrity and efficiency of data movement across systems.
Desired Skills:
- data architecture
- DBMS
- Security
- ensure data quality
- cybersecurity
- data protection
- data solutions
- complex ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters