Senior DevOps Engineer

key Responsibilities:
1.
Strategic CI/CD Pipeline Development:
- Lead the strategic design, implementation, and optimization of advanced CI/CD pipelines to automate software development, testing, and deployment processes.
-
Drive continuous improvement initiatives for the CI/CD workflow.
-
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Leadership:
-
Provide leadership in the implementation and management of infrastructure as code practices using tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation.
-
Mentor and guide the team in automating infrastructure provisioning and configuration.
-
Advanced Automation and Scripting:
-
Lead the development of advanced automation scripts and tools to streamline tasks and enhance consistency across environments.
-
Identify and implement opportunities for automation to improve overall efficiency.
-
Collaboration and Team Leadership:
-
Collaborate closely with development and operations teams to ensure seamless integration into the CI/CD pipeline.
Desired Skills:
- strategic design
- CI/CD
- software development
- Terraform
- CloudFormation
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- bottlenecks
- Python
- Azure
- bash
- puppet
- chef
- Troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree