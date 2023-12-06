Senior DevOps Engineer

key Responsibilities:
1.
Strategic CI/CD Pipeline Development:

  • Lead the strategic design, implementation, and optimization of advanced CI/CD pipelines to automate software development, testing, and deployment processes.

  • Drive continuous improvement initiatives for the CI/CD workflow.

  • Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Leadership:

  • Provide leadership in the implementation and management of infrastructure as code practices using tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation.

  • Mentor and guide the team in automating infrastructure provisioning and configuration.

  • Advanced Automation and Scripting:

  • Lead the development of advanced automation scripts and tools to streamline tasks and enhance consistency across environments.

  • Identify and implement opportunities for automation to improve overall efficiency.

  • Collaboration and Team Leadership:

  • Collaborate closely with development and operations teams to ensure seamless integration into the CI/CD pipeline.

Desired Skills:

  • strategic design
  • CI/CD
  • software development
  • Terraform
  • CloudFormation
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • bottlenecks
  • Python
  • Azure
  • bash
  • puppet
  • chef
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

