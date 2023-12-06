Senior DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

key Responsibilities:

1.

Strategic CI/CD Pipeline Development:

Lead the strategic design, implementation, and optimization of advanced CI/CD pipelines to automate software development, testing, and deployment processes.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives for the CI/CD workflow.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Leadership:

Provide leadership in the implementation and management of infrastructure as code practices using tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation.

Mentor and guide the team in automating infrastructure provisioning and configuration.

Advanced Automation and Scripting:

Lead the development of advanced automation scripts and tools to streamline tasks and enhance consistency across environments.

Identify and implement opportunities for automation to improve overall efficiency.

Collaboration and Team Leadership: