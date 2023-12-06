Senior Java Developer

Are you a seasoned Java developer ready to take on a challenging and rewarding role? Momentum Metropolitan, a leading financial services provider, invites you to be a part of our dynamic team. Through our client-facing brands like Metropolitan and Momentum, we empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals. If you’re passionate about software engineering, collaboration, and making a real impact, we want to hear from you!

Skills and Competencies:

Java EE (Not Spring)

GitLab, Jenkins, Ansible

Linux/AIX, REST

Back-End Development

Object-Oriented Development and Design

WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Liberty Server

Experience and Qualifications:

8 to 10 years’ senior Java development experience using Java EE on Unix-based platforms.

Relevant IT degree or diploma, along with a postgraduate IT qualification.

Location: Centurion office, Momentum Insure.

Why Join Momentum Metropolitan?

Be part of a leading financial services provider with a commitment to innovation.

Collaborate with a diverse and dynamic team.

Opportunity for professional growth and development.

Contribute to meaningful projects that impact individuals and businesses.

If you’re ready to take your Java development expertise to the next level and make a real difference, apply now!

Role: Senior Java Developer

About Us: At Momentum Metropolitan, we’re committed to helping people grow their savings, protect what matters most to them, and invest in a secure future. Through our diverse brands, including Multiply and specialist entities like Guardrisk and Eris Property Group, we provide practical financial solutions to communities and businesses.

What You’ll Do: As a Senior Java Developer, you’ll play a crucial role in developing, maintaining, and supporting mission-critical, enterprise-grade software applications. Your work will directly contribute to improving business efficiency and aligning with our enterprise architecture and strategy. This role offers a unique blend of software engineering challenges and the opportunity to enhance your leadership and mentoring skills.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop software based on technical design, ensuring scalability and reusability.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and contribute to scalable solution designs.

Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document technical specifications.

Mentor junior to intermediate developers, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing.

Collaborate with testing teams, conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT), resolving issues promptly.

Engage with clients in a client-centric manner, providing technical guidance and expertise.

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position