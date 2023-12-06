Senior Java Developer

Dec 6, 2023

Are you a seasoned Java developer ready to take on a challenging and rewarding role? Momentum Metropolitan, a leading financial services provider, invites you to be a part of our dynamic team. Through our client-facing brands like Metropolitan and Momentum, we empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals. If you’re passionate about software engineering, collaboration, and making a real impact, we want to hear from you!

Skills and Competencies:

  • Java EE (Not Spring)

  • GitLab, Jenkins, Ansible

  • Linux/AIX, REST

  • Back-End Development

  • Object-Oriented Development and Design

  • WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Liberty Server

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 8 to 10 years’ senior Java development experience using Java EE on Unix-based platforms.

  • Relevant IT degree or diploma, along with a postgraduate IT qualification.

Location: Centurion office, Momentum Insure.

Why Join Momentum Metropolitan?

  • Be part of a leading financial services provider with a commitment to innovation.

  • Collaborate with a diverse and dynamic team.

  • Opportunity for professional growth and development.

  • Contribute to meaningful projects that impact individuals and businesses.

If you’re ready to take your Java development expertise to the next level and make a real difference, apply now!

Role: Senior Java Developer

About Us: At Momentum Metropolitan, we’re committed to helping people grow their savings, protect what matters most to them, and invest in a secure future. Through our diverse brands, including Multiply and specialist entities like Guardrisk and Eris Property Group, we provide practical financial solutions to communities and businesses.

What You’ll Do: As a Senior Java Developer, you’ll play a crucial role in developing, maintaining, and supporting mission-critical, enterprise-grade software applications. Your work will directly contribute to improving business efficiency and aligning with our enterprise architecture and strategy. This role offers a unique blend of software engineering challenges and the opportunity to enhance your leadership and mentoring skills.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop software based on technical design, ensuring scalability and reusability.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and contribute to scalable solution designs.

  • Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document technical specifications.

  • Mentor junior to intermediate developers, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing.

  • Collaborate with testing teams, conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT), resolving issues promptly.

  • Engage with clients in a client-centric manner, providing technical guidance and expertise.

Desired Skills:

  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Operations Monitoring
  • Systems Analysis
  • Operations Analysis
  • Quality Control Analysis
  • Critival Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position