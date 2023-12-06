Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a seasoned Java developer ready to take on a challenging and rewarding role? Momentum Metropolitan, a leading financial services provider, invites you to be a part of our dynamic team. Through our client-facing brands like Metropolitan and Momentum, we empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals. If you’re passionate about software engineering, collaboration, and making a real impact, we want to hear from you!
Skills and Competencies:
- Java EE (Not Spring)
- GitLab, Jenkins, Ansible
- Linux/AIX, REST
- Back-End Development
- Object-Oriented Development and Design
- WebSphere Application Server and WebSphere Liberty Server
Experience and Qualifications:
- 8 to 10 years’ senior Java development experience using Java EE on Unix-based platforms.
- Relevant IT degree or diploma, along with a postgraduate IT qualification.
Location: Centurion office, Momentum Insure.
Why Join Momentum Metropolitan?
- Be part of a leading financial services provider with a commitment to innovation.
- Collaborate with a diverse and dynamic team.
- Opportunity for professional growth and development.
- Contribute to meaningful projects that impact individuals and businesses.
If you’re ready to take your Java development expertise to the next level and make a real difference, apply now!
Role: Senior Java Developer
About Us: At Momentum Metropolitan, we’re committed to helping people grow their savings, protect what matters most to them, and invest in a secure future. Through our diverse brands, including Multiply and specialist entities like Guardrisk and Eris Property Group, we provide practical financial solutions to communities and businesses.
What You’ll Do: As a Senior Java Developer, you’ll play a crucial role in developing, maintaining, and supporting mission-critical, enterprise-grade software applications. Your work will directly contribute to improving business efficiency and aligning with our enterprise architecture and strategy. This role offers a unique blend of software engineering challenges and the opportunity to enhance your leadership and mentoring skills.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop software based on technical design, ensuring scalability and reusability.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and contribute to scalable solution designs.
- Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document technical specifications.
- Mentor junior to intermediate developers, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing.
- Collaborate with testing teams, conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT), resolving issues promptly.
- Engage with clients in a client-centric manner, providing technical guidance and expertise.
Desired Skills:
- Complex Problem Solving
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Operations Monitoring
- Systems Analysis
- Operations Analysis
- Quality Control Analysis
- Critival Thinking