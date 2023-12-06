Senior Network Engineer

key Responsibilities: Network Design and Architecture:
- Design and implement robust, scalable, and secure network architectures to support the organization’s business needs.
Evaluate and recommend new technologies and solutions to enhance network performance and reliability.
Network Implementation and Maintenance:
Lead the implementation and deployment of network hardware, software, and services.
Perform regular maintenance, updates, and patches to ensure the health and security of the network infrastructure.
Network Security:
Implement and maintain security measures to protect the organization’s network infrastructure from cyber threats and unauthorized access.
Conduct regular security audits and assessments to identify and address vulnerabilities.
Troubleshooting and Support:
Provide escalated technical support for complex network issues and incidents.
Desired Skills:
- network architectures
- Software
- cyber threats
- network diagrams
- Cisco
- Juniper
- CCNP
- CCIE
- Troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree