Senior Network Engineer

Dec 6, 2023

key Responsibilities: Network Design and Architecture:

  • Design and implement robust, scalable, and secure network architectures to support the organization’s business needs.

  • Evaluate and recommend new technologies and solutions to enhance network performance and reliability.

  • Network Implementation and Maintenance:

  • Lead the implementation and deployment of network hardware, software, and services.

  • Perform regular maintenance, updates, and patches to ensure the health and security of the network infrastructure.

  • Network Security:

  • Implement and maintain security measures to protect the organization’s network infrastructure from cyber threats and unauthorized access.

  • Conduct regular security audits and assessments to identify and address vulnerabilities.

  • Troubleshooting and Support:

  • Provide escalated technical support for complex network issues and incidents.

Desired Skills:

  • network architectures
  • Software
  • cyber threats
  • network diagrams
  • Cisco
  • Juniper
  • CCNP
  • CCIE
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

