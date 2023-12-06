Senior Risk Management Business Analyst – 12 month FTC – Pretoria (Gauteng) at Tipp Focus Resourcing

Introduction:

The main purpose of this job is to provide a project lead role and perform functional requirements verification to ensure end to end solutioning for the risk management business unit with the purpose of business optimisation, defining fit for purpose technology solutions to risk management (credit risk, market risk, operations & compliance, and investment performance measurement & attribution) business problems.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom/BSc/BTech Finance, Statistics, Mathematics, Business/Financial Risk Management, Informatics, Information Systems, Computer Science, Computer Engineering); Diploma in Business Analysis,

Certificate in Project Management

Proven track record in operational, compliance and financial risk management projects

Familiarity with risk management systems and tools

Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis;

Strong understanding of financial instruments, market dynamics, and risk factors

Experience in a transformational, data warehousing and advanced analytics project (added advantage)

Qualifications/ Certification:

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom/BSc/BTech Finance, Statistics, Mathematics, Business/Financial Risk Management, Informatics, Information Systems, Computer Science, Computer Engineering);

A Diploma in Business Analysis

Project management certificate, Practitioner certificate will be an advantage.

Financial Markets Certification will be an advantage.

Financial Risk Management Certification will be an advantage.

Competencies:

Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)

Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

Analytical thinking ability

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills.

Strong team player

Motivated self-starter

Enterprising

Key deliverables:

Business analysis work plan.

Contribute to the project planning.

Functional requirements specification document.

Quality assure the business case.

Assist solution architecture processes.

Lead the development of documentations for solutions’ demo purposes.

Participate in solution procurement process.

Accurate reporting of project status, outcomes, and risks.

Duties & Responsibilities

Work effectively with Business Solutions and Information Management Business Unit’s business analysts and the risk management unit subject matter experts to understand the broader business context and ensure that proposed solutions from the functional requirements for risk management align with business goals.

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses.

Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to analyse, communicate, document, and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements.

Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, and other participating stakeholders.

Interacting with architects, business, and business analysts to ensure the solution that will be acquired meets business needs.

Ensure that the project aligns with the broader risk management goals and objectives.

Managing expectations and addressing concerns or feedback promptly

Guiding the business in acquiring solutions to mitigate identified risks.

Ensure comprehensive documentation of all project activities, findings, and decisions.

Send an updated resume, ID and qualifications to [Email Address Removed] – in the subject, include your name and surname – position applying for – location.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Risk Management

SDLC

risk management systems

credit risk

market risk

Compliance

investment performance measurement

attribution

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Business Consulting

More than 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position