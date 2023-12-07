AppsFlyer acquires oolo

Marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics company AppsFlyer has acquired oolo, an AI-powered user acquisition and monetisation decision-making platform.

“Adapting to the ever-changing digital ecosystem requires innovative solutions that can offer privacy-centric, actionable insights for optimal decision-making,” says Oren Kaniel, CEO and co-founder of AppsFlyer. “oolo’s unique technology, team and expertise will play a key role in our continual pursuit to build a holistic platform that accommodates the shifting expectations, roles and challenges of modern marketing teams.

“The combination of oolo’s innovative technology with AppsFlyer’s industry leading measurement platform offers brands new opportunities to harness AI’s full capabilities to optimise their growth and monetization strategies. We believe the future of data-driven decisions is in smart AI rather than the static tools which are common today, and oolo’s cutting-edge AI technology enables us to better serve the increasing demands of our customers and meet their evolving needs.”

AppsFlyer’s strategic move with the acquisition of oolo aligns with the increasing integration of AI technologies in diverse markets worldwide, particularly in regions like Africa, where AI adoption is gaining momentum. According to a recent report from Policy Centre, AI tech is growing across Africa, with over 2 400 companies specialising in AI, 41% of which are startups, and estimates indicate that the technology could contribute $1,2-billion to the continent’s GDP by 2030. With the African continent experiencing rapid digital transformation, businesses are seeking innovative AI-driven solutions to optimize decision-making and drive growth.

“It’s an exciting time for us at oolo,” says Yuval Brener, CEO of oolo. “This acquisition is set to blaze a trail in the data analytics space as we join forces with AppsFlyer to provide state-of-the-art data monitoring technologies for brands around the world. With AppsFlyer’s proven track-record, large client base, and privacy-preserving architecture, our customers will benefit from an integrated approach to growth decision-making unlike anything seen before.”

oolo by AppsFlyer will be available to both existing AppsFlyer customers and on an independent basis.