Axiz is 2023 Channelwise Distributor of the Year

Axiz has been selected as South Africa’s favourite IT distributor, scooping the 2023 Channelwise Distributor of the Year Award by a comfortable margin.

The award is made to the distributor who garnered the most votes in the annual Channelwise survey, where resellers named their favourite distributors across nine different categories. Axiz received 21% of the total votes.

Syntech Distribution made its first entry into the Distributor of the Year rankings at second place, with 16% of the reseller votes. Close contender Mustek came in third with 14%, followed by

First Distribution and Rectron, both with 13%, Tarsus with 12% and Pinnacle with 11%.

Axiz also claimed the lion’s share of the category awards, notching up the most votes in Physical Data Centre Infrastructure, Virtual Infrastructure, End User Devices, Connectivity and Software.

Syntech Distribution won two categories: Components and Accessories, and Sustainability/Power Solutions. Tarsus was named as the top distributor for Printers and Peripherals, while First Distribution took top honours in the Security category.

“This year’s awards demonstrate the changing nature of the IT industry,” says Mark Davison, editor of Channelwise. “We have seen some new names making an appearance on the leaderboard as customers shift to new business models.”

Close to 2 200 IT resellers cast their votes in the online Channelwise Awards survey, selecting their favourite distributors in nine categories, as follows:

Physical data centre infrastructure: – Axiz, First Distribution, Pinnacle

Virtual data centre infrastructure: Axiz, First Distribution, Syntech Distribution

End user devices: Axiz, Rectron, Pinnacle, Tarsus, Syntech Distribution

Components and accessories: Syntech Distribution, Rectron, Pinnacle, Axiz, Mustek

Printers and peripherals: Tarsus, Mustek, Rectron, Axiz, Drive Control

Connectivity: Axiz, Mustek, Pinnacle, Syntech Distribution, First Distribution

Sustainability/power solutions: Syntech Distribution, Mustek, Rectron

Software: Axiz, First Distribution, Pinnacle, Tarsus, Syntech Distribution

Security: First Distribution, Axiz ,Tarsus, Pinnacle/Pinnsec