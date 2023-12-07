Cloud Engineer at Medical Tech company – Remote Remote

Cloud Engineer, Liverpool – United Kingdom
Salary market related
Remote/ Hybrid
A Cloud Engineer will provision and implement any cloud architecture required for our fully managed public cloud solution. The engineer will also be required to monitor and maintain what has been provisioned. The job will come with exciting opportunities to modernize and evaluate new technologies. This will require you to think outside the box and use public cloud technologies to ensure scalability and the best performance.
Requirements:
- 2 years+ experience working with Google Cloud
- A GCP certification (Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer)
- Microsoft Server, Active Directory, Group Policy, DNS Course to be determined
- A very good understanding of the Windows Server operating system.
- Good knowledge of Active Directory, DNS and Networking
- Basic working knowledge of Terraform
- Attention to detail and proven documentation skills.
- Technical Account Management of 1 Customer
- Hands on experience in setting up VPNs, configure Subnets, Firewall Rules, different Load Balancers
- Escalation point for Jnr Cloud Engineers
- Working Knowledge on how to backup and restore LUNs using MTBackup
- Knowledge of how to perform full disaster failover, participate in recovery
Position highlights:
Cloud deployment and monitoring:
- Build and implement the infrastructure required for company software as well as infrastructure required by 3rd parties
- Plan and configure a cloud solution
- Deploy and implement a cloud solution for customers according to hardware configuration proposals
- Ensure successful operation of a cloud solution for customers
- Configure access and security in GCP
- Monitor and maintain a cloud environment in GCP
- Implement and manage security solutions, including Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security Command Center
- Deploy the newer cloud native applications
Hardware configuration proposals
- Assist with pricing out a solution in GCP
- Adopt internal tools to generate hardware configuration proposals
- Review pricing done by peers
- Submit pricing within the required deadlines
Proof of concepts
- Own assigned proof of concept projects and give them the best chance at success
- Prepare high level project plans for PoCs
- Give technical feedback and recommendations on the outcome of PoCs
- Stay current with industry trends and Google Cloud Platform updates to recommend and implement improvements to existing infrastructure and processes.
Customer Support
- Attend customer facing technical meetings and take ownership of issues raised
- Attend to customer support tickets raised on JIRA
- Review RCA documents and downtime reports done by Technicians
- Investigate issues and suggest solutions to technical issues to the team
- Follow the correct change control processes
- Implement changes as per the change control process
Reporting
Windows updates
Backup administration
Disaster recovery
Documentation and Administration
Desired Skills:
- Google Cloud Associate
- Active Directory
- Microsoft Server
- DNS
- Networking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree