Cloud Engineer at Medical Tech company

Cloud Engineer, Liverpool – United Kingdom

Salary market related

Remote/ Hybrid

A Cloud Engineer will provision and implement any cloud architecture required for our fully managed public cloud solution. The engineer will also be required to monitor and maintain what has been provisioned. The job will come with exciting opportunities to modernize and evaluate new technologies. This will require you to think outside the box and use public cloud technologies to ensure scalability and the best performance.

Requirements:

2 years+ experience working with Google Cloud

A GCP certification (Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer)

Microsoft Server, Active Directory, Group Policy, DNS Course to be determined

A very good understanding of the Windows Server operating system.

Good knowledge of Active Directory, DNS and Networking

Basic working knowledge of Terraform

Attention to detail and proven documentation skills.

Technical Account Management of 1 Customer

Hands on experience in setting up VPNs, configure Subnets, Firewall Rules, different Load Balancers

Escalation point for Jnr Cloud Engineers

Working Knowledge on how to backup and restore LUNs using MTBackup

Knowledge of how to perform full disaster failover, participate in recovery

Position highlights:

Cloud deployment and monitoring:

Build and implement the infrastructure required for company software as well as infrastructure required by 3rd parties

Plan and configure a cloud solution

Deploy and implement a cloud solution for customers according to hardware configuration proposals

Ensure successful operation of a cloud solution for customers

Configure access and security in GCP

Monitor and maintain a cloud environment in GCP

Implement and manage security solutions, including Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security Command Center

Deploy the newer cloud native applications

Hardware configuration proposals

Assist with pricing out a solution in GCP

Adopt internal tools to generate hardware configuration proposals

Review pricing done by peers

Submit pricing within the required deadlines

Proof of concepts

Own assigned proof of concept projects and give them the best chance at success

Prepare high level project plans for PoCs

Give technical feedback and recommendations on the outcome of PoCs

Stay current with industry trends and Google Cloud Platform updates to recommend and implement improvements to existing infrastructure and processes.

Customer Support

Attend customer facing technical meetings and take ownership of issues raised

Attend to customer support tickets raised on JIRA

Review RCA documents and downtime reports done by Technicians

Investigate issues and suggest solutions to technical issues to the team

Follow the correct change control processes

Implement changes as per the change control process

Reporting

Windows updates

Backup administration

Disaster recovery

Documentation and Administration

Desired Skills:

Google Cloud Associate

Active Directory

Microsoft Server

DNS

Networking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

