Developer (Part-Time) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 7, 2023

We are seeking a skilled and independent Developer to join our client’s team based in the United States. The client specializes in developing a billing and payment tracking software primarily for the healthcare sector.

The successful candidate will play a crucial role in enhancing and maintaining the existing Windows program, which is written in VB.NET and SQL Server, utilizing Dev Express components.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain a Windows program for billing and payment tracking.
  • Work independently, understanding user needs and translating them into effective software solutions.
  • Collaborate with end-users to gather requirements and implement software features accordingly.
  • Integrate the program with other systems using API, sFTP, or Excel uploads.
  • Ensure quick comprehension of concepts and effective problem-solving skills.

Skills/Qualifications:

  • 4+ years experience in VB.NET, SQL Server, and Dev Express.
  • Experience in billing for healthcare is highly desirable.
  • Familiarity with API integration, sFTP, and Excel uploads.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
  • Effective communication skills to interact with end-users.

Schedule:

  • 10-15 hours per week, flexible hours.
  • Weekly scheduled meetings for updates and collaboration.

Desired Skills:

  • Vb.Net
  • API’s
  • Sql Server
  • Dev Express

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home
  • Flexitime

