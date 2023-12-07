Developer (Part-Time)

We are seeking a skilled and independent Developer to join our client’s team based in the United States. The client specializes in developing a billing and payment tracking software primarily for the healthcare sector.
The successful candidate will play a crucial role in enhancing and maintaining the existing Windows program, which is written in VB.NET and SQL Server, utilizing Dev Express components.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain a Windows program for billing and payment tracking.
- Work independently, understanding user needs and translating them into effective software solutions.
- Collaborate with end-users to gather requirements and implement software features accordingly.
- Integrate the program with other systems using API, sFTP, or Excel uploads.
- Ensure quick comprehension of concepts and effective problem-solving skills.
Skills/Qualifications:
- 4+ years experience in VB.NET, SQL Server, and Dev Express.
- Experience in billing for healthcare is highly desirable.
- Familiarity with API integration, sFTP, and Excel uploads.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
- Effective communication skills to interact with end-users.
Schedule:
- 10-15 hours per week, flexible hours.
- Weekly scheduled meetings for updates and collaboration.
Desired Skills:
- Vb.Net
- API’s
- Sql Server
- Dev Express
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Our Client specializes in developing a billing and payment tracking software primarily for the healthcare sector.
Schedule:
– 10-15 hours per week, flexible hours.
– Weekly scheduled meetings for updates and collaboration.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- Flexitime