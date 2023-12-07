Developer (Part-Time)

We are seeking a skilled and independent Developer to join our client’s team based in the United States. The client specializes in developing a billing and payment tracking software primarily for the healthcare sector.

The successful candidate will play a crucial role in enhancing and maintaining the existing Windows program, which is written in VB.NET and SQL Server, utilizing Dev Express components.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain a Windows program for billing and payment tracking.

Work independently, understanding user needs and translating them into effective software solutions.

Collaborate with end-users to gather requirements and implement software features accordingly.

Integrate the program with other systems using API, sFTP, or Excel uploads.

Ensure quick comprehension of concepts and effective problem-solving skills.

Skills/Qualifications:

4+ years experience in VB.NET, SQL Server, and Dev Express.

Experience in billing for healthcare is highly desirable.

Familiarity with API integration, sFTP, and Excel uploads.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Effective communication skills to interact with end-users.

Schedule:

10-15 hours per week, flexible hours.

Weekly scheduled meetings for updates and collaboration.

Desired Skills:

Vb.Net

API’s

Sql Server

Dev Express

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Flexitime

