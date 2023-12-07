Front Stack Developer (DT05)

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.

Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning, maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 5 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.

Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs.

Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Advantageous Experience:

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS(Account Verification System).

Desired Skills:

