Joint Management System Specialist

Support the Purchasing Management Team, steering sustainability and continuous improvement related to JMS and contributing to maintain the Group certificates.

Act as an interface between the JMS Core Team and the technology by ensuring that the JMS requirements are complied with.

Coordinate JMS activities within their area of responsibility by ensuring that the JMS requirements are complied with.

Promote continuous improvement through implementation of the JMS requirements.

Participate in the incident management process (Site Standard 13).

Coordinate and participate in the risk assessment process within the department and maintain the risk register.

Participate in internal, group and external certification audits. Conduct Self-assessment Audits in area of responsibility.

Actively drive the principle of “Occupational Health and Safety First” as well as promote “ZERO Defect” and “No fault forward” and facilitate the implementation of measures to sustain these in line with the plant and group strategy where applicable.

Monitor and confirm status of corrective and preventative actions (resulting from audits, incidents etc.)

Maintain a strong knowledge base of the JMS performance by communicating the challenges / opportunities / performances of the JMS to the respective General Managers at least once a month e.g., in one on one / alignment meetings.

Communication (Various Platforms including Management, Supervisory and operational workers level).

Maintain awareness related to liabilities associated with applicable legal / other requirements and permit requirements in their area of responsibility.

The JMS representative is the primary contact within their area of responsibility for OHSE communication.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

B-Tech: Safety Management/ Quality Management or similar.

Implementer: ISO [Phone Number Removed]; & 45001.

Internal Auditor: ISO [Phone Number Removed]; & 45001.

Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA).

Root Cause Analysis Tool (RCAT).

Experience in SHEQ (JMS) preferably within the automotive industry. (Min. 3 years).

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work in teams.

Confident, punctual and reliable.

Attention to detail.

Facilitating Skill.

Effective problem solving.

Effective decision making.

Microsoft office.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Train the Trainer / Facilitator Training.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft office

Experience in SHEQ (JMS)

Root Cause Analysis Tool (RCAT)

